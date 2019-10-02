Remember Amber Guyger? She’s the former Dallas police officer who opened the door to her apartment one night, saw who she thought was an intruder, and shot and killed him. One big problem, though: It wasn’t her apartment — it belonged to a man named Botham Jean, who was unarmed and just minding his own business.

On Tuesday, Guyger was convicted of murder, and on Wednesday, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Jean’s brother, Brandt, was in court for the sentencing, and what he said is really amazing. Fox 4 reports:

Brandt Jean told Guyger that he thinks his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ, and that if she can ask God for forgiveness, she will get it. “I love you as a person. I don’t wish anything bad on you,” he said to the 31-year-old Guyger, before adding, “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?” The judge said he could, and Brandt and Guyger stood up, met in front of the bench and embraced while Guyger cried.

The photo of the hug is going viral and touching a lot of hearts.

In his victim impact statement, Botham's brother said he forgives Guyger, wants the best for her and hopes she gives her life to Christ. "I don't know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please?" The two embrace hard. pic.twitter.com/9enPTTno7C — Jolie McCullough (@jsmccullou) October 2, 2019

Here’s video:

Wow, he is an amazing human being. Respect. https://t.co/0eYVAif7Lq — ƧЦƧΛП (@wayward_okie) October 2, 2019

Wow. This friends is real Christian forgiveness and love. More of this please. https://t.co/phh0taxZ0Q — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 2, 2019

Wow. What a beautiful and loving heart he must have to be able to do this. This is what Christianity is supposed to be: encouraging others with kindness and grace to be better people. https://t.co/ddfemV6J2V — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) October 2, 2019

The hug at the end of this got me tearing up… What a good man this guy is https://t.co/YuKLnF8RH0 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 2, 2019

POWERFUL | I have NEVER seen anything that powerful during an impact statement. Botham Jeans younger brother said he forgives her, loves her, and hopes she gives her life to Christ – AND doesn’t want her to serve prison time. My God. #Grace #BothamJean #AmberGuyger @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/7EoKrWnhSE — Evan Anderson (@EvanNBC5) October 2, 2019

Man, this is His Grace personified. I would hope and pray I could do this. Don't know if I could though. https://t.co/us22Z9i771 — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) October 2, 2019

this man is 10000x a better human than I am. https://t.co/mzObFy6P36 — Elise Terry (@elisecterry) October 2, 2019

He is a better man than I am by multiples of thousands. — James Miyazawa (@jmiyazawa) October 2, 2019

Same here. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔹𝕚𝕘 𝔸𝕔𝕢𝕦𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕒𝕝™ (@BeattyLaw) October 2, 2019

Can we have like 50,000 more of this man in our world? https://t.co/deUNyvl5Jv — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 2, 2019

Oh my gosh. Botham’s brother is a good and Godly man. I hope God blesses him in unthinkable ways. https://t.co/98ps5YAGH6 — Samantha Sullivan (@SamElizabethan) October 2, 2019

The amount of love you have to have in your heart to forgive someone who killed your family member is impossible to fathom. This man is truly one of the best among us. https://t.co/MpSn1RbcSd — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 2, 2019

My god, what grace https://t.co/Vxr705iXt0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2019

Grace that I don't think I'd be able to muster. — Mike R (@Rooster_75) October 2, 2019

Beautiful extension of grace. I believe he did it because it’s what his brother Botham would have done. Peace to this family in their time of great loss. — ash “very calm, very stable” genius (@ashtotheru) October 2, 2019

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Claudia Cantu (@claucan2) October 2, 2019