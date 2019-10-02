Remember Amber Guyger? She’s the former Dallas police officer who opened the door to her apartment one night, saw who she thought was an intruder, and shot and killed him. One big problem, though: It wasn’t her apartment — it belonged to a man named Botham Jean, who was unarmed and just minding his own business.

On Tuesday, Guyger was convicted of murder, and on Wednesday, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Jean’s brother, Brandt, was in court for the sentencing, and what he said is really amazing. Fox 4 reports:

Brandt Jean told Guyger that he thinks his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ, and that if she can ask God for forgiveness, she will get it.

“I love you as a person. I don’t wish anything bad on you,” he said to the 31-year-old Guyger, before adding, “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?”

The judge said he could, and Brandt and Guyger stood up, met in front of the bench and embraced while Guyger cried.

The photo of the hug is going viral and touching a lot of hearts.

Here’s video:

