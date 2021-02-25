While CNN’s Chris Cuomo isn’t quite up to the task of directly addressing the sexual harassment allegations against his brother, New York Gov. Chris Cuomo, his colleague Jake Tapper isn’t as reticent.

Today, Tapper bravely tweeted out CNN’s write-up on the allegations:

Solid and straightforward headline there. Just the sort of objective journalism we’ve come to expect from CNN.

Oh, wait:

It really is something.

Trending

So weird! It’s almost as if CNN’s ostensibly objective journalism is actually incredibly subjective in nature.

Good point. Jake’s got to prioritize.

Excellent as usual.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: accusationsallegationsAndrew CuomoBrett KavanaughCNNdouble standardjake tapperLindsey Boylansexual harassment