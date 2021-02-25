While CNN’s Chris Cuomo isn’t quite up to the task of directly addressing the sexual harassment allegations against his brother, New York Gov. Chris Cuomo, his colleague Jake Tapper isn’t as reticent.

Today, Tapper bravely tweeted out CNN’s write-up on the allegations:

Andrew Cuomo denies former aide's sexual harassment allegations – CNNPolitics https://t.co/Rco2HnRGO3 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 25, 2021

Solid and straightforward headline there. Just the sort of objective journalism we’ve come to expect from CNN.

Oh, wait:

What framing of this story by CNN https://t.co/M0XPqxJnsk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 25, 2021

It really is something.

Jake Tapper/CNN ran wild with the outlandish and unsubstantiated allegations against Kavanaugh — dominating their coverage for weeks. Noticeably different, muted approach for CNN host's brother, even though unlike Kavanaugh case, accuser has evidence she actually knew Cuomo. https://t.co/ytGv1cHzvy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 25, 2021

So weird! It’s almost as if CNN’s ostensibly objective journalism is actually incredibly subjective in nature.

weird, tapper is kinda quiet on cuomo’s “big lies.” https://t.co/sGRfxGDMpG — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 25, 2021

Can CNN fairly report on this issue considering his brother works at the network? If it was someone else your story would be on the victim and not the accused predator — cmicks (@McgrewCecelia) February 25, 2021

If this were Ted Cruz, Jim Acosta would now be sifting through Cruz's garbage receptacles and Don Lemon would be talking to a former Cruz 2nd-grade classmate about how he looked askance at her once. https://t.co/upDnWCDzja — Beorn (@Beorn2000) February 25, 2021

To be fair – it's hard to text out scathing editorialization when you're busy giving Cuomo that famous Tapper dome. https://t.co/zzwnULeuYf — Michael (@misterj880) February 25, 2021

Good point. Jake’s got to prioritize.

And that's the end of that story for Jake and CNN — silent echo (@SilentEchoSeven) February 25, 2021

Well, Jake. I guess as far as you're concerned, that settles it! Great "reporting." 😐 — Derrick Calcote (@catdecal) February 25, 2021

Excellent as usual.

Republican scandal – Jake acts like Cato giving his Carthage speech. Democrat scandal – Jake's reading stereo instructions. — Farbrook (@dutchindian) February 25, 2021