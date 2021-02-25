CNN’s Chris Cuomo loves to tweet. He just does.
And he’s been very active today, as usual.
Talkin’ ’bout Ted Cruz:
Did he ask to go after the january 6 trumpers he baited? Is killing and maiming cops only wrong when you dont like who does it? https://t.co/KY7B9rPSvJ
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2021
Tucker Carlson:
Highest rated fox show pic.twitter.com/L8aAtgWpCi
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2021
And of course he’s bringing up nutjob GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:
Real republicans…you still happy to own this q kook? https://t.co/jXgfYEkSnj
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2021
He’s asking the important questions on the most pressing issues of the day.
I’d prefer the voters make a different choice, but she hasn’t killed 10,000 old people yet. https://t.co/MqiUjagrZJ
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 25, 2021
She also hasn’t been accused of sexual harassment … something Chris Cuomo can’t say about his brother Andrew Cuomo.
And something he’s evidently not going to say at all:
Abbott admits failure from all power sources after initially blaming green energy https://t.co/7wGwhWthjD
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 25, 2021
Facts beat allegations. https://t.co/KagWLtCWTg
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2021
Do they?
https://t.co/PpJamXaLVp pic.twitter.com/g7Wks19lJh
— ADN (@GlassHill_) February 25, 2021
This is hilarious https://t.co/if7N5sBh2y
— Corey Thomas (@CoreyThomas3) February 25, 2021
Amazing.
LOL! Do you have ANY situational awareness?
— Smart Fwdthinking (@ebryant596) February 25, 2021
He most certainly does. His self-righteousness is purely situational.
Chris knows what he is doing here. https://t.co/tq8QGD2lFI
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 25, 2021
You’re damn right, he knows. It’s transparent as hell.
Do your brother next….
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 25, 2021
About your brother?
— Ben Spies (@BenSpies11) February 25, 2021
You talking about your brother again?
— cprv (@ceepeerrrvvveee) February 25, 2021
Oh boy pic.twitter.com/9oKrJBaPvP
— Sean O'Hearn 🏳️🌈LGBTQ #BLM #ERA #AnimalLover (@BabaliciousDQ1) February 25, 2021
Oof.
This guy https://t.co/HR9MKeWHsB
— phil (@philllosoraptor) February 25, 2021
Just take a vacation. Your credibility is shot. https://t.co/dBX92pI4xS
— HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) February 25, 2021