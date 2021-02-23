Joe Biden’s got some explaining to do after Americans got a peek at his “first migrant facility for children.”

Bruh Joe Biden is keeping children in caged shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/BI0VjOiRvW — mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 23, 2021

It’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s job to clear this up on her boss’ behalf.

And it sounds like she’s more than up to the task:

.@PressSec: "This is not kids being kept in cages." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 23, 2021

Let her be clear with FNC’s Peter Doocy:

"This is not kids being kept in cages. This is a facility that was opened."@PressSec defends the reopening of a child migrant facility in Texas, despite past comments from @KamalaHarris calling "babies in cages" a "human rights abuse." pic.twitter.com/hdjMvxHmxq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 23, 2021

Got that?

Not cages!

Boxes are totally different!

Not only is this not kids being kept in cages, but it’s kids being kept in not-cages because of COVID19.

.@PressSec says the reopening of a detention center for unaccompanied minors in Texas was necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/IqQWUIJhO5 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 23, 2021

You’d have to be heartless to be against putting kids in storage containers to protect them against COVID19.

Are you heartless? Well, are you???

She really is. But she gets away with it and will continue to get away with it because it’s always (D)ifferent when the Biden administration does it.

Peter Doocy just asked why Biden is opening up new "cages" for children at the border when he and Kamala referred to it as "human rights abuse" in 2019 when Trump was in office.@PressSec then repeatedly lied, blamed COVID-19, and claimed it is different when Biden does it. pic.twitter.com/IQuGRnwmi6 — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 23, 2021