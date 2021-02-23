Joe Biden is president, and the myriad problems stemming from and surrounding illegal immigration still haven’t been solved.

But it looks like we’re getting there, at least.

One of the biggest fake outrages during the Trump presidency was "migrant children in cages" — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 23, 2021

Fake outrages? No, man. Donald Trump literally took migrant children by the scruffs of their necks and threw them into cages while he laughed maniacally.

Illegal immigration may still be an issue, but at least under President Joe Biden, those migrant children get to have five-star accommodations:

First migrant facility for children opens under Biden https://t.co/ADgQxIlMYU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

So it’s a “migrant facility” now.

what a change in tone pic.twitter.com/W1RwWx85Ey — Danisha Carter 🕊 (@DanishaCarter4) February 23, 2021

From kids in cages to migrant facility for children. From antagonism to public relations. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 23, 2021

Calling it a “migrant facility for children” when it was called a “cage” just a year ago is the linguistic acrobatics I wanted to see this evening — nolimitsherm (@Ryan_Sharon_) February 23, 2021

It’s like the Four Seasons!

Or at least, kids in those things will get to experience four seasons. Because they’ll be outside. In a portable “storage solution.”

*Cages. You mean children in cages. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 23, 2021

More cages for children! — shrekman (@acablart_) February 23, 2021

Sure but these are woke cages — rac (@raccoonchampion) February 23, 2021

We told you, these aren’t cages!

Air conditioned shipping containers. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 23, 2021

Bruh Joe Biden is keeping children in caged shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/BI0VjOiRvW — mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 23, 2021

Mobile Mini also provides portable offices. So “kids in offices!”

How luxurious.

So considerate AND efficient! pic.twitter.com/vAwAEePMCW — Ensign Obvious (@PeopleOoC) February 23, 2021

Should be enough to satisfy AOC.

Call it hope if you like. We prefer to think of it as an expectation that AOC won’t be nearly as outspoken and outraged about this as she was when Donald Trump was in the White House.