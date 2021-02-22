A lot of conservatives — and yes, even some liberals — have criticized the decision to nominate Neera Tanden to head the OMB. On Friday, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin came right out and said that he couldn’t support her nomination.

But apparently it’s too late to turn back now, and the Biden administration apparently sees no other choice but to push forward with Tanden, full-steam ahead. At least according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021

Wow. She’s an “Asian American woman” with “lived experience”!

WH stands by Tanden… https://t.co/PHUsHjbkzH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 22, 2021

Well, that’s the White House’s prerogative. But if they’re gonna convince skeptics to hop aboard the Tanden Train, they’re gonna have to make a stronger case for her than her ethnicity and gender.

And, as @ComfortablySmug points out, they just don’t seem to be up to that task:

Notice how Psaki doesn't say Neera is qualified for the job? https://t.co/SSHsV8sg5Y — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 22, 2021

Jen Psaki used plenty of words in her tweet, but none of them explained why Neera Tanden should head the OMB.

She spoke liberal-speak for qualifications: let you know she is a woman and minority. Everything else to them is just background noise. You are to infer from the identity that qualification is automatic. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) February 22, 2021

And, while that may be how people like Jen Psaki want this to work, that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

But is she qualified for the job? https://t.co/BlYxuGu3Cc — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) February 22, 2021

zero actual qualifications listed in this tweet. https://t.co/GXWJN2QMZR — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 22, 2021

Neera Tanden should be confirmed because of these "qualifications": 1) Asian

2) Has a vagina

3) Grew up on welfare Quite the resume. https://t.co/sEfxPz3cGv — Ryan In The 505 (@RyanInThe505) February 22, 2021

If anyone ever introduces me with my sexual organs or ancestry rather than my accomplishments, qualifications, principles, or titles they can catch me outside. https://t.co/KlePg13MZl — Hannah Cox (@HannahCox7) February 22, 2021

Not a mention of her principles or qualifications and reduced her heritage to a PC nonsense qualifier. https://t.co/sG0A8Xgi4J — Alex (@Ajsoti) February 22, 2021

I don't see any qualifications listed here. Race and sex are not qualifications. Nor is "lived experience" (what does that weird woke newspeak even mean?) https://t.co/hVWvgHEeyc — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 22, 2021

You wasted a tweet selling Tanden by naming characteristics that have nothing to do with qualification for running OMB. https://t.co/wm00sruTZS — Holden (@Holden114) February 22, 2021

Exactly.

Not sure this is a good idea. Is there a backup nominee maybe a little more thought on this nomination https://t.co/QRwrQi3r0E — roxielolagirl (@BainLynda) February 22, 2021

Governance by identity with a blind eye for qualifications…what could go wrong https://t.co/KMOsjhqCbl — sudo (@sudo_alpha) February 22, 2021

But while Psaki failed to make a positive case for Tanden, there are plenty of others out there who are having no trouble making a negative one.

The claim that opposition to her is just about "mean tweets" is blatantly preposterous. She has long been one of the most slanderous, vicious and deceitful partisan operatives in DC. She censored her own writers when funders demanded it. She's toxic, unhinged, and incompetent. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

Hard to believe the Biden WH is really still trying to salvage her nomination instead of pretending to. Look at this idiotic messaging. To whom does this language appeal besides hardened Dem partisans? It addresses none of the valid concerns about Neera:https://t.co/xKxg3VN0nO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

Neera Tanden=fundraiser, appeal to identity is lame and alienating. Her “lived experience” is being a Clinton bagman, crafting the disastrous Obamacare rollout, and retaliating against sexual harassment complainants at CAP. Klein is a moron for recommending her for this post. https://t.co/EQQSOyen6i — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 22, 2021

*Klain. Stupid autocorrect. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 22, 2021

Tanden is also a weirdo conspiracy theorist and outed a victim of sexual harassment in order to bully her own think tank. Go ahead and confirm her, Dems. https://t.co/of1nIm6arp — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 22, 2021

We look forward to seeing them try.