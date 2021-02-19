WOMP!

Sen. Joe Manchin announced a few moments ago that he’ll vote against Neera Tanden for OMB Director, possibly dooming her nomination:

He said her past tweets will “have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget”:

Thank you for defending Bernie Sanders? LOL:

Jennifer Rubin called it a “sexist move”:

Others are enraged that “one senator from the president’s own party thinks it’s OK to deny Biden his choice”:

And “it’s extra embarrassing for the Biden admin” as it “wasn’t quietly communicated long before this step of the process to allow some face-saving”:

And, thank you, Sen. Manchin:

Now let’s see if President Biden can — or even wants to — save the nomination:

