WOMP!

Sen. Joe Manchin announced a few moments ago that he’ll vote against Neera Tanden for OMB Director, possibly dooming her nomination:

He said her past tweets will “have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget”:

New: Manchin is opposing Neera Tanden's nomination for OMB: "I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget." — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) February 19, 2021

Thank you for defending Bernie Sanders? LOL:

Sen. Joe Manchin (https://t.co/EHSclJLRrQ.) cites Neera Tanden's comments about both Sens. Mitch McConnell and Bernie Sanders in announcing opposition to her nomination. Says her statements have had a "a toxic and detrimental impact" May sink her nomination — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 19, 2021

Jennifer Rubin called it a “sexist move”:

What is wrong with Manchin? A gratuitous, mean spirited and sexist move. Just appalling — Jennifer 'pro-reality' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2021

Others are enraged that “one senator from the president’s own party thinks it’s OK to deny Biden his choice”:

I have no idea if Neera Tanden is the best choice for OMB. What’s enraging is that one senator from the president’s own party thinks it’s OK to deny Biden his choice. And Manchin will escape punishment because if he jumps parties, McConnell is back in charge. — Dan Kennedy (@dankennedy_nu) February 19, 2021

And “it’s extra embarrassing for the Biden admin” as it “wasn’t quietly communicated long before this step of the process to allow some face-saving”:

Not just a flex, it’s extra embarrassing for the Biden admin if this tanks the nomination that this wasn’t quietly communicated long before this step of the process to allow some face-saving. https://t.co/PboTkjO7Cb — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) February 19, 2021

OH WELL!

Manchin voted to confirm Jeff Sessions, fwiw. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 19, 2021

Manchin voted to confirm Ric Grenell as ambassador to Germany. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 19, 2021

And, thank you, Sen. Manchin:

Color me shocked that Joe Manchin didn't think it was a good idea to vote to confirm someone who argued that Russians hacked and changed results of the 2016 election. https://t.co/ELYzmkTZPV — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 19, 2021

Now let’s see if President Biden can — or even wants to — save the nomination:

lol at Manchin having more guts than Bernie when Bernie was the one who received the most attacks from her https://t.co/Dsha2Ku5pj — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 19, 2021

***