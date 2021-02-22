Throughout the COVID19 pandemic, the goalposts have shifted. And that’s been frustrating, to say the least. But most people have been willing to do their part to get through this.

And now that vaccines are no longer just a possibility, but rather a very real option for a many Americans, there’s a growing sense of hope that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

And we can’t have that, now can we?

You’re fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — now what? Don’t expect to shed your mask and get back to normal activities right away. That’s going to be a disappointment, if not a shock, to many people. https://t.co/FTNvDgcr9r — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 22, 2021

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t yet changed its guidelines: At least for now, people should follow the same rules as everybody else about wearing a mask, keeping a 6-foot distance and avoiding crowds — even after they’ve gotten their second vaccine dose. Vaccines in use so far require two doses, and experts say especially don’t let your guard down after the first dose. “You’re asking a very logical question,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, responded when a 91-year-old California woman recently asked if she and her vaccinated friends could resume their mah-jongg games. In that webcast exchange, Fauci only could point to the CDC’s recommendations, which so far are mum about exceptions for vaccinated people getting together. “Hang on,” he told the woman, saying he expected updates to the guidelines as more people get the coveted shots.

Just hang on … until we can shift the goalpost a little farther! Just give us some time to come up with a new reason you can’t get on with your life!

"2 weeks to flatten the curve" — Kenny Powers (@lavman72) February 22, 2021

so what’s the point of getting vaccinated?? https://t.co/6lQ4Ms4BER — Laura (@laurakbarr) February 22, 2021

What the hell is the point of the vaccine then? You people are INSANE! — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) February 22, 2021

It’s almost as if they want you to think there’s no point at all.

This is perfect messaging if you want to discourage millions of people from getting vaccinated https://t.co/BFfOu24Swb — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2021

If they wanted people not to get vaccinated, what would they be doing differently?

The post-vaccine messaging is a complete mess. Imagine constantly rolling out articles like this and expecting ordinary people to be enthusiastic about vaccination. https://t.co/iBukoOZzTr — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) February 22, 2021

This messaging is toxic. https://t.co/DkJ3plp7F3 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 22, 2021

It really is. For people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, this is no longer about saving lives, but instead about controlling them.

Good to see NBC out here carrying water for a boot on our collective neck. 🙄 — Terry Maggert (@TerryMaggert) February 22, 2021

“When 95% immune to a virus with a 99% survival rate, please continue to fear and surrender your freedoms.” — Razor (@hale_razor) February 22, 2021

The year is 2027. You’re still wearing multiple masks and being told you should expect to have to wear them in 2028, too. Get used to disappointment. https://t.co/zDehX3qAbg — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 22, 2021

Like getting stalker texts from your high school principal reminding you to obey the school dress code, foreverhttps://t.co/TZPD3ZR7FA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 22, 2021

When this thing is over, it's gonna be epic watching these people crash from their current totalitarian sugar high — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 22, 2021

They’d better brace for impact.

You're going to be disappointed, if not shocked, when people tell you to go fornicate yourselves. https://t.co/CEePrDR0nZ — Lord BT (@back_ttys) February 22, 2021

I am done. Thanks anyway. — J. A. Kozinski (@j_kozinski) February 22, 2021

