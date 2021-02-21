We regret to inform you that Dr. Anthony Fauci is at it again, this time saying we may need to wears masks in 2022 before we return to normal:

Watch:

And that’s a big “NO” from us:

Trending

Does he mean wear a mask like this in 2022?

At what point do they lock Dr. Fauci up back in his lab and hire a real spokesman?

“Fauci is not good at being the media face of this”:

But, sadly, “a lot of people still think everything that comes out of Fauci’s mouth is gospel even though what Fauci himself says keeps changing”:

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Faucimasks