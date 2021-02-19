Let’s just be clear about something: Ted Cruz messed up this week. Rightly or wrongly, politics is an optics game, and Cruz lost.

But that doesn’t make Politico’s take on Cancungate a good one. At all:

From Politico:

THE RETURN OF THE WASHINGTON SCANDAL  There is something refreshingly normal about the TED CRUZ scandal.

The drama of Cruz returning from sunny Mexico — chastened and apologetic for fleeing Texas while 3 million of his constituents remained without power — was a kind of throwback to an era when politicians could be embarrassed.

The Trump years were dominated by one figure defined by his inability to be shamed and supporters defined by their unwillingness to be outraged by his behavior.

A lot of observers wondered if the age of political scandal was dead — if partisans on both sides were so defined by hatred of their rival political tribe that they would let their own leaders get away with just about anything.

Does … does Politico know what a scandal is? Because Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip — while politically dumb — is not a scandal. It’s not even close.

Maybe if Politico were more than a glorified Democratic mouthpiece, they could admit that the political scandal was very much alive before Ted Cruz came along.

Trending

Hello? Is this thing on?

Andrew Cuomo’s been involved in a massive political scandal — actually, multiple scandals within a scandal — for nearly a year now. The political scandal never died, but thousands of elderly New Yorkers did.

 

Once more, for the people in the back:

***

Related:

‘They failed’: Drew Holden takes a series of hammers to media and blue-checks who enabled Andrew Cuomo’s COVID19 reign of terror

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomopolitical scandalPoliticoscandalTed Cruz