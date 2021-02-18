Following numerous reports that he flew to Cancun last night, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has finally released a statement on the matter:

OK, everyone. Satisfied?

Trending

There it is. But it still doesn’t clear everything up.

Hmmm.

When the optics are as bad as they are, “I was just trying to be a good dad” isn’t the best excuse.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CancunDaughtersflightMexicoTed CruzTexas