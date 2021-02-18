Following numerous reports that he flew to Cancun last night, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has finally released a statement on the matter:

Statement from Senator Ted Cruz on his trip to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/2g8NGcn91V — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021

OK, everyone. Satisfied?

There it is. But it still doesn’t clear everything up.

Seems notable that this very carefully worded statement doesn't actually claim he was always going to be flying back this afternoon https://t.co/RGHNWrQoar — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 18, 2021

Cruz says, "…I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon." That doesn't actually contradict this! https://t.co/iScZuHCPX4 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 18, 2021

Hmmm.

don’t think that statement is gonna cut it — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 18, 2021

When the optics are as bad as they are, “I was just trying to be a good dad” isn’t the best excuse.

"I'm really sorry. I didn't think this through and the criticism is merited and I will do better next time" is a better reaction to any of these minor scandals than transparent attempts at damage control that inevitably make you look worse. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 18, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.