“Ted Cruz” and “while Texas” are trending this morning after photos shared online purported to be the Texas Republican traveling to Cancun, Mexico with his family yesterday. . .

. . .”while Texas is in a state of emergency”:

Local reporters are trying to confirm the story now:

As is everyone else:

Trending

Democratic operative and Lincoln Project alum Keith Edwards tweeted last night that “multiple people” on the flight confirmed it’s him:

And former MSNBC anchor David Shuster said he’s confirmed it’s Cruz in the photos, but he didn’t provide any sourcing to the claim:

Cruz’s office hasn’t commented, however:

The flights do appear to match up with a flight from Houston to Fort Lauderdale, FL, and then to Cancun:

Blue-check libs are outraged, to say the least:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CancunTed Cruz