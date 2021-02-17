As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden lied last night about the COVID19 vaccines:

Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler was among the members of Biden’s “rapid response team” who mobilized to make excuses for the president.

Understandably, a lot of people have come to the conclusion that on this particular matter — as on pretty much all matters — Kessler is completely full of it.

So, naturally, Kessler is making himself look like even more of a hack:

Glenn Kessler knows what’s in Joe Biden’s heart. That’s what being a Washington Post Fact Checker is all about!

Of course, Glenn. You’re a professional, after all.

How’s that for clarity, Glenn?

