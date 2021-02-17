Lotta hate emanating from the liberal corners of Twitter today following the news of Rush Limbaugh’s passing.

At least the media aren’t letting themselves get swept up in it.

Take the Washington Post, for example:

Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. The conservative provocateur was the nation’s most popular radio talk-show host. https://t.co/N5LVJdFv54 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 17, 2021

Characterizing Rush Limbaugh as a “conservative provocateur” is actually pretty fair. He wore that title like a badge of honor.

What’s less fair is the Washington Post’s actual obituary, which is dedicated almost entirely to suggesting that cigar aficionado Rush Limbaugh had lung cancer coming to him and that he was an all-around terrible person.

Here’s how it kicks off:

Rush Limbaugh, who deployed comic bombast and relentless bashing of liberals, feminists and environmentalists to become the nation’s most popular radio talk-show host and lead the Republican Party into a politics of anger and obstruction, died Feb. 17 at 70. The cause was complications from lung cancer, his wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, said at the start of his Wednesday radio show.

In February 2020, Mr. Limbaugh, a cigar aficionado who long defended tobacco use, told his audience that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. One night later, then-President Donald Trump broke with tradition and bestowed on him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union address.

In short, WaPo would not classify Limbaugh as an “austere political scholar.”

And that’s apparently just fine with PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor, who added her own little flourish:

Rush Limbaugh, who became one the nation’s most popular conservative radio talk-show hosts and who was often criticized by many as being both a racist and misogynist, died today at 70. https://t.co/AQfg9408DM — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 17, 2021

In Yamiche’s opinion, Rush Limbaugh spent his being disrespectful. So, naturally, Yamiche is going to use his death to be disrespectful.

Sounds about right.

Yamiche added in the "racist and misogynist" because she's a hack https://t.co/foiQcc72lQ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 17, 2021

Liberal media just has to throw in racist and misogynist describing Rush Limbaugh The media is garbage https://t.co/E8rnYfgVkP — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) February 17, 2021

Yamiche showing how low and classless she can be. https://t.co/2NHX1dWhwO — Lance Fogel (@Gottrocks) February 17, 2021