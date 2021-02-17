Conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

And many on the Left are putting politics aside and expressing their heartfelt sympathy for Limbaugh’s loved ones and his millions of fans’ loss.

We kid, of course.

If the Left won’t let a crisis go to waste, they sure as hell won’t pass up an opportunity to dance on a dead man’s grave simply because they disagreed with him.

The nicest:

Trending

Well, at least they’re honest. Evil, but honest.

It means you’re not a terrible person.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancerhatredLeftliberalsRush Limbaugh