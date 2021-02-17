Conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

And many on the Left are putting politics aside and expressing their heartfelt sympathy for Limbaugh’s loved ones and his millions of fans’ loss.

We kid, of course.

Ever notice politics turns your soul into a fetid abyss of hate — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 17, 2021

As usual, some people think grave dancing is a competitive sport. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 17, 2021

If the Left won’t let a crisis go to waste, they sure as hell won’t pass up an opportunity to dance on a dead man’s grave simply because they disagreed with him.

Rush Limbaugh passes away from cancer and @Twitter lefties decide to trend this. Such nice people. pic.twitter.com/NAEd4USjG6 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) February 17, 2021

The nicest:

Rest in Piss Rush Limbaugh, you racist POS.pic.twitter.com/Cv0q5nlY3V — Professor Wright (@Savion) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh has passed on, but worry not- his memory lives on through bigots everywhere — Cam (@cameron_kasky) February 17, 2021

Good f*cking riddance scum bag. You leave a legacy of irreparable damage done to our country in your path. Too bad hell doesn’t exist. Ciao! #RushLimbaugh pic.twitter.com/ZsqbpNm3za — Thom Fuhrmann (@6633north) February 17, 2021

The world is a better place. — Chuck Taggart 🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@SazeracNELA) February 17, 2021

One high flow GOP faucet of pure poison has finally stopped spewing… — One Speed Go (@OneSpeedGo3) February 17, 2021

Today is a sad day, as the excruciating physical and spiritual agony Rush Limbaugh experienced at all times has finally ended. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) February 17, 2021

Farewell to the King of the mouth pigs! He inspired the worst in people. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 17, 2021

“Rest in Piss” is trending because Rush Limbaugh died. I don’t know who the first person to write this was, but how dare you. How dare you come up with the perfect joke before the rest of us could. It’s downright rude. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 17, 2021

When a terrible piece of scum who caused immeasurable harm to millions dies, there is no sympathy. Only a desire that they suffered until their last breath. — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) February 17, 2021

That’ll do, pig. — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 17, 2021

Noted fearmonger Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday. He was 70 and an asshole.https://t.co/hhlxr7rXbg — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 17, 2021

Happy Rush Limbaugh Is Dead Day! I didn't even get the chance to put my tree up! — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) February 17, 2021

It's easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it's important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 17, 2021

If Rush Limbaugh spoke about white people & conservatives the way he did about the rest of us his death would be viewed as the end of an extremist who inspired and promoted intolerance and hate against a large part of the country. Instead, he's a GOP hero. Tells you everything. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist. He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain. He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a shitty, cynical person who did everything he could to make the world meaner, dumber, and more divided. I'm glad he's dead and I wish it had happened a lot sooner. — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) February 17, 2021

Well, at least they’re honest. Evil, but honest.

Always wondered if there are those on the left disturbed by how many on their side celebrate the death of people with different political beliefs. I never see them speak up. You can’t lecture the right about extremism if you’re too timid to clean up the garbage on your own lawn. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 17, 2021

I’ve never celebrated the death of a politician or figure on the left. Does that mean I’m just not caring or sure enough about my politics to be that hateful? — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 17, 2021

It means you’re not a terrible person.

"I'm so much better than that horrible man who died," confidently declared the asshole on Twitter celebrating cancer killing his political opponent — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 17, 2021

Btw, you're going to see a LOT of people celebrating Rush's death despite having never heard a word he had to say or attempting to try to understand them. Don't let them get to you. Their celebrations are an attempt to make you mad and upset. Don't give that to them. — Brandon Morse (beep/boop) (@TheBrandonMorse) February 17, 2021

Keep in mind, their hatred of Rush is really a hatred of you. Their celebration of his death is the hatred of the ideas he shared with millions of people. They hate you as much as they hate him, and that hate stems from an ignorance they have no desire to cure. — Brandon Morse (beep/boop) (@TheBrandonMorse) February 17, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.