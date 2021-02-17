Liberals are the only ones who really care about people who are suffering, as evidenced by this tweet about sub-freezing Texas’ widespread power outages from CNN analyst and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa:

Just a reminder that Texas doesn't have a state income tax. Curious to hear from my Texas friends how they think that impacts the current situation — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 17, 2021

Curious to hear from your Texas friends why the hell they’d be friends with someone like you, Asha.

Literally not at all — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) February 17, 2021

more proof that the #BlueCheckmark does not signify intelligence https://t.co/5wlrGai4uP — Brookshaven #KIRBSTOMP Season (@WOOFDAWG1) February 17, 2021

Reminder that the FBI hires people who are this stupid. https://t.co/ZvIl8cTv2i — Tommy Heslin (@realtommyheslin) February 17, 2021

Mothers, don’t let your daughters grow up to be Asha Rangappa.

These are the worst people in our country https://t.co/UaEoXrXb2I — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) February 17, 2021

***

