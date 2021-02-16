Fred Harding may not have a fancy blue checkmark by his name, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t have fancy-blue-checkmark-worthy hot takes like this one:

Get it? Because red states like Texas — where millions of people are without power in below-freezing temperatures — are full of knuckle-dragging, climate-denying, science-hating rubes! And blue states are run by brilliant, science-following geniuses!

Trending

You’re missing Fred’s point, guys. His point is that red staters basically deserve to freeze to death, if you really think about it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Blue StatescolddeathsFred Hardingfreezingpowerpower gridsred statesTexas