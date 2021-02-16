Fred Harding may not have a fancy blue checkmark by his name, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t have fancy-blue-checkmark-worthy hot takes like this one:

Raise your hand if you're in a Blue State, it's real cold, and your lights and heat are still on. — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) February 16, 2021

Get it? Because red states like Texas — where millions of people are without power in below-freezing temperatures — are full of knuckle-dragging, climate-denying, science-hating rubes! And blue states are run by brilliant, science-following geniuses!

California has rolling blackouts but let's pretend those never happened to dunk on Texas during a winter storm outage. pic.twitter.com/lQKqM3NrJs — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) February 16, 2021

Hold on. Are you saying that places that have very predictable cold winters every year are prepared to handle that versus places that are having issues because of a once in a lifetime cold spell? WHOA. That totally proves blue states are better! https://t.co/IqmBzU0ZHU — RBe (@RBPundit) February 16, 2021

Yea, Wyoming, Montana, the Dakotas, etc are super blue states. Moron. https://t.co/LzuPg4mKGA — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 16, 2021

You’re missing Fred’s point, guys. His point is that red staters basically deserve to freeze to death, if you really think about it.

I’d tell you how appallingly cruel this comment is but I see someone else already has First block of the day, tho, so thx for that — Dan Amrich (@DanAmrich) February 16, 2021

I’m in a red state, I voted for Biden and for every democrat before him since I was eligible to vote in 1992. And it’s 27 degrees here in the Deep South. Should I just go ahead and die? — big plates of gumbo ⚜️ (@504alm) February 16, 2021

This is appalling. No one deserves to suffer or die because of a lack of proper energy infrastructure. These tragedies should not be mocked. Most of the people suffering are not equipped for this type of weather, in many cases they don’t even own warm winter clothing. — Natalie Payer (@nataliepayer) February 16, 2021

It’s funny because homeless people are dying — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) February 16, 2021

Does this kind of thing make you laugh, you ghoul https://t.co/glRJJbIU0N — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) February 16, 2021