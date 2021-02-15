National Review’s Jim Geraghty was already indispensable, but his reporting on COVID19 has made him even more indispensable.

His thread today is no exception.

You’re gonna want to strap in … this story takes a hell of turn:

OK, here comes that twist we told you about:

Well, well, well!

Last time we checked, the CDC wasn’t supposed to be governed by partisan politics. And yet, politics seem to be governing a lot of what the CDC is doing these days.

Lots more than what’s coming from the CDC director.

It’s busting Rochelle Walensky, is what it is.

Completely.

And now:

Anyone? Anyone?

***

