Compassion and kindness are back, baby, now that Joe Biden’s in the White House:

Compassion and kindness is back https://t.co/vibvRrCCMr — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

*Some restrictions apply:

Unless you write for Politico! https://t.co/0KiGnp7UPu — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) February 12, 2021

No kidding:

scoop by me: WH comms aide TJ Ducklo threatened to "destroy" Politico's Tara Palmeri for reporting on his relationship with an Axios reporter and accused her of just being "jealous" of his girlfriend. Jen Psaki and Kate Bedingfield then defended him https://t.co/fnwfvHsoEq — caleb ecarma (@calebecarma) February 12, 2021

A White House official told a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship with another reporter that he would “destroy” her and that she was “jealous” of his relationship with his girlfriend. He brought up her sex life to belittle and intimidate her. https://t.co/cevSxv0hIw pic.twitter.com/xkxUuC2jdo — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2021

Ducklo tried to intimidate Palmeri by phone in an effort to kill the story. “I will destroy you," Ducklo told her, according to sources, adding that he would ruin her reputation if she published it.https://t.co/XhznGQcyse — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 12, 2021

Holy freaking moly pic.twitter.com/NIyDr7uQLZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 12, 2021

Welp.

Didn’t take long at all, did it?

I mean…we saw the way this douchebag treated Bret Baier.😂 https://t.co/tPD8oJTlDI — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 12, 2021

Reminder:

This guy is threatening to “destroy” reporters? You’ll remember that he collapsed under very fair and simple questioning from @BretBaier, and had an absolute meltdown over easy questions like “what will Joe Biden do on Covid?” https://t.co/pcQ98hNhHA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 12, 2021

Great guy, that T.J. Ducklo.

Who could’ve foreseen @TDucklo being a total asshole? Man, there was no indication of this behavior.🙄 https://t.co/Lp2EEbnXau — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 12, 2021

Either @calebecarma got his wires seriously crossed or TJ Ducklo and the Unity White House have some serious explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/xslnxCv8NJ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 12, 2021

We’re gonna go with “T.J. Ducklo and the Unity White House have some serious explaining to do.”

If Joe Biden doesn't fire Ducklo, he is complicit in rising attacks against journalists and this climate of rampant Misogyny. It's a dangerous time to tell the truth in America. https://t.co/YhLoeQJv3o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

I for one can’t wait for all the women who rail against misogyny to call for @tducklo46’s firing! pic.twitter.com/bDevLAYqSb — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 12, 2021

Well, for what it’s worth, New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi is shocked:

I covered Donald Trump for 6 years. It is saying something that this behavior — from a Biden official — shocks me. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2021

And the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman thinks there’d definitely be some outrage if T.J. Ducklo were Donald Trump’s deputy press secretary:

Imagine the (justifiable) reaction if someone working at the Trump White House had done this https://t.co/fq0JdBodvv — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 12, 2021

Just imagine!

You would be calling it a dangerous and sexist threat against the reporter and a free press. But you're not doing that here. Weird right. https://t.co/YSYo27Ho9w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

WaPo’s Glenn Kessler went so far as to call Ducklo’s alleged conduct “possibly a firing offense”:

Possibly a firing offense but at the very least it looks like someone should be reassigned from ever dealing with reporters. Curious to see how this WH handles this. https://t.co/kZTWLKjynE — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 12, 2021

Strong language there, Glenn.

He threatened a female reporter's career using an made derogatory comments about her her sex life and you guys are like "Maybe he should be fired, who knows!" Quite the noticeable sudden shift in tone https://t.co/8vChtxz48a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

Oh well. At least the New York Times’ Kenneth P. Vogel is disgusted:

Having been on the receiving end of aggressive (& personal) pushback from BIDEN press team, I can tell you it's not fun, but this seems like another level entirely. https://t.co/hU4yLDHyIh — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 12, 2021

Mr. Vogel, it almost seems like you were too chicken to report this abhorrent behavior and waited until a female colleague was threatened and verbally abused. Interesting. https://t.co/GQfBTiOYQf — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 12, 2021

OK, so how about CNN’s stunningly brave Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy?

Surely it’s gonna be a doozy. After all:

If some GOPer had done this, CNN's media 'reporters' would have to take cold showers before going on air. pic.twitter.com/MJk8tgF3xO — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 12, 2021

No doubt.

Well, in any event, looks like it’s over to you, Joe Biden:

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” Biden said during a virtual swearing-in on his first day in the White House. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 12, 2021

Better get a move on, Joe.