Bad news for all you Twitter fans of Nikole Hannah-Jones:

Is that so?

This is not a drill:

Trending

Huh.

Yep. That one, too.

Go to her Twitter page now, and this is what you’ll see:

Sorry, we misspoke. She put one tweet up there since we grabbed that screenshot:

But still. Why would she want to just deprive Twitter of her brilliance? She’s had so many hot takes over the years, and she just gets rid of them?

We can only assume that she did this to deter future actual journalists from sniffing around her Twitter feed and pointing out her glaring hypocrisies.

Good point.

In any event, there’s really only one way that she can be sure she’s in the clear, at least as far as her tweets are concerned:

Better safe than sorry.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deleted tweetsNikole Hannah-Jonestwitter