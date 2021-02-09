Bad news for all you Twitter fans of Nikole Hannah-Jones:

Nikole Hannah Jones seems to have nuked all of her tweets post November 2020. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 9, 2021

Is that so?

This is not a drill:

Huh.

Including the reply where she accused @jessesingal of being a liar and then he provided receipts? Good times… pic.twitter.com/i9nIVULgwZ — Richard Ledyard (@RichardLedyard) February 9, 2021

Yep. That one, too.

Go to her Twitter page now, and this is what you’ll see:

Sorry, we misspoke. She put one tweet up there since we grabbed that screenshot:

Wrong. The project does not say that 1619 marks the arrival of enslaved Africans to North America, but marks the arrival in British North America. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 9, 2021

But still. Why would she want to just deprive Twitter of her brilliance? She’s had so many hot takes over the years, and she just gets rid of them?

We can only assume that she did this to deter future actual journalists from sniffing around her Twitter feed and pointing out her glaring hypocrisies.

So she is trying to remake history…again? @neontaster https://t.co/Bl9xG2Pyva — Dr. Jay Lampert, Esq (J.D.) (@MortChristenson) February 9, 2021

Trying to rewrite history is kind of her thing https://t.co/etH5Q7S2uZ — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) February 9, 2021

Good point.

In any event, there’s really only one way that she can be sure she’s in the clear, at least as far as her tweets are concerned:

She needs to delete her account. https://t.co/h14hr5jAZo — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 9, 2021

Better safe than sorry.