Breaking news: Nikole Hannah-Jones is a terrible person.

OK, that’s not really breaking news. But that doesn’t mean her terribleness is not remarkable.

There is apparently no low to which she will not stoop, as evidenced by what she’s done to Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium.

First, let’s set the stage: Sibarium wrote a piece about the New York Times’ hanging longtime science writer Don McNeil Jr. out to dry after he was spotlighted for using a racial slur:

McNeil’s ouster came nearly two years after the incident that precipitated it. While chaperoning high school students on a pricey trip to Peru, the science reporter responded to a question from a student about whether one of her classmates should have been suspended for using the n-word. In the process, he uttered the offending syllables himself. An internal Times investigation found his judgment wanting but stopped short of firing him.

Only after the Daily Beast published an account of the incident, thrusting it into the public realm for the first time, was McNeil pushed out. “We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent,” Dean Baquet, the paper’s executive editor, told staff in an email.

The notion that intent shouldn’t be taken into consideration apparently sparked a heated internal discussion among New York Times employees in a Facebook group.

It was a good question.

It was a great question particularly in light of this:

What made McNeil’s offense worth a forced resignation?

Well, this is where Nikole Hannah-Jones comes in:

“Even in ironic or self-mocking quotations about a speaker’s own group (in rap lyrics, for example), their use erodes the worthy inhibition against brutality in public discourse,” Danielle Rhoades Ha told the Free Beacon. She declined to say if that policy extends to social media, where other New York Times writers, including Nikole Hannah-Jones and Astead Herndon, have quoted the slur.

[…] “Larry Wilmore did not say, ‘You did it, my n*gger,’” Hannah-Jones wrote in 2016, referencing the black comedian’s routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. There is a “linguistic difference b/w n*gger and n*gga.” [Editor’s note: N-word censored by Twitchy.]

It’s not unreasonable to gather that the New York Times might have highly subjective standards for different employees.

Emphasis on “hellhole”:

You read that right: Nikole Hannah-Jones doxxed him.

We doubt Hannah-Jones would find that so amusing:

“Girl.”

But it could’ve been serious. Nikole Hannah-Jones has demonstrated herself to be vindictive and deranged; there’s absolutely no reason to believe that her fans aren’t the same way.

Credit to Sibarium for pushing ahead with his story. This is what real journalism looks like:

As for the New York Times, their name hasn’t been synonymous with real journalism in a long time, and clearly they’re not interested in fixing that.

The New York Times can take some comfort in knowing that they have that in common with Twitter:

