In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was caught maskless at the Super Bowl. We’d say he had a pretty good excuse:

But CNN’s Chris Cillizza disagrees:

Not great? What was wrong with it? Let’s hear Chris out:

Ha ha ha! Oh man! DeSantis really owned us mask-wearing rubes! He couldn’t drink a beer and wear a mask! Take that, jerks!

Except that, well, the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t behind us. It’s killed almost 465,000 Americans, including almost 28,000 Floridians. And one of the best — and only — ways we have to combat the virus until we reach herd immunity via the vaccine is to wear a mask.

And yet, DeSantis not only didn’t wear a mask — at least for some of the game — but also celebrated his move by somehow suggesting you can’t drink a beer and wear a mask. Fun fact: You can! Take mask down. Sip beer. Put mask back on. Repeat.

This isn’t the first time that DeSantis has gone against the science to, uh, prove a point or something?

Oh, but he can!

Just brilliant.

It’s science, Chris.

Except it has everything to do with partisanship.

Bingo.

Better bring a snack. You could be there a while.

Inquiring minds wanna know.

