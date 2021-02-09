In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was caught maskless at the Super Bowl. We’d say he had a pretty good excuse:

Caught DeSantis before he left an event and he brought up this picture on his own by saying, "Someone said, 'hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask' … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win." https://t.co/OEDAeW2eGM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 8, 2021

But CNN’s Chris Cillizza disagrees:

"Someone said, 'hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask' … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win." — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantishttps://t.co/wxS0vbJV5f — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021

Florida's governor was spotted mask-less at the Super Bowl. His reason is, uh, not great.https://t.co/wxS0vbJV5f — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021

Not great? What was wrong with it? Let’s hear Chris out:

Ha ha ha! Oh man! DeSantis really owned us mask-wearing rubes! He couldn’t drink a beer and wear a mask! Take that, jerks! Except that, well, the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t behind us. It’s killed almost 465,000 Americans, including almost 28,000 Floridians. And one of the best — and only — ways we have to combat the virus until we reach herd immunity via the vaccine is to wear a mask. And yet, DeSantis not only didn’t wear a mask — at least for some of the game — but also celebrated his move by somehow suggesting you can’t drink a beer and wear a mask. Fun fact: You can! Take mask down. Sip beer. Put mask back on. Repeat. This isn’t the first time that DeSantis has gone against the science to, uh, prove a point or something?

You can't be this stupid. https://t.co/HDPWCur7xg — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2021

Oh, but he can!

Is this supposed to make me like DeSantis less https://t.co/imbmWMFOWh — Justin Hanna (@Justin__Hanna16) February 9, 2021

Americans hate drinking beer. Finger on the pulse, Chris. Doing great. https://t.co/PzbjdyZn2y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2021

This guy gets it! https://t.co/u1yG9XoUHh — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021

Like I said, doing great. https://t.co/7aZ6fOGmAd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2021

Just brilliant.

"but also celebrated his move by somehow suggesting you can't drink a beer and wear a mask. Fun fact: You can! Take mask down. Sip beer. Put mask back on. Repeat." I hate to break it to you, but when put the mask down, you're no longer wearing a mask. https://t.co/jIQIEh9MXB — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 9, 2021

It’s science, Chris.

When journalists quote politicians/ pundits verbatim without added commentary, they’re using the viewers’ knowledge of their obvious bias to inform readers as to whether what was said was good or bad. https://t.co/C3vMEipX4A — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) February 9, 2021

I wonder if "journalists" think they're not being blatantly obvious here in attacking DeSantis, arguably the most competent high population state Governor, on behalf of Democrats. https://t.co/kmbf90ZHVM — RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2021

I just want a governor to follow the science — and be an example and leader for the people he represents. Has zero to do with partisanship. https://t.co/hnu60dOMZK — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021

Except it has everything to do with partisanship.

DeSantis is one of the few governors in the country who isn't a raging hypocrite and they just can't get over it. https://t.co/09JqZ3DkDW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 9, 2021

Bingo.

What science says that a dude in a glass enclosed box seat has to wear a mask? I'll wait. https://t.co/dOB1vlE7wy — RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2021

Better bring a snack. You could be there a while.

Do I care more that DeSantis didn’t wear a mask while in a private booth at the game, or that Floridians are safer and more likely to get a vaccine quickly than people in other large states? https://t.co/bmZaZnlMec — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) February 9, 2021

If you think this makes no sense.. How can you let your reporters be in the same room with a maskless @jrpsaki speaking? https://t.co/BSCTOUn48G — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2021

Inquiring minds wanna know.