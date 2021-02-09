In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was caught maskless at the Super Bowl. We’d say he had a pretty good excuse:
Caught DeSantis before he left an event and he brought up this picture on his own by saying, "Someone said, 'hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask' … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win." https://t.co/OEDAeW2eGM
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 8, 2021
But CNN’s Chris Cillizza disagrees:
"Someone said, 'hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask' … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win." — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantishttps://t.co/wxS0vbJV5f
— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021
Florida's governor was spotted mask-less at the Super Bowl. His reason is, uh, not great.https://t.co/wxS0vbJV5f
— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021
Not great? What was wrong with it? Let’s hear Chris out:
Ha ha ha! Oh man! DeSantis really owned us mask-wearing rubes! He couldn’t drink a beer and wear a mask! Take that, jerks!
Except that, well, the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t behind us. It’s killed almost 465,000 Americans, including almost 28,000 Floridians. And one of the best — and only — ways we have to combat the virus until we reach herd immunity via the vaccine is to wear a mask.
And yet, DeSantis not only didn’t wear a mask — at least for some of the game — but also celebrated his move by somehow suggesting you can’t drink a beer and wear a mask. Fun fact: You can! Take mask down. Sip beer. Put mask back on. Repeat.
This isn’t the first time that DeSantis has gone against the science to, uh, prove a point or something?
You can't be this stupid. https://t.co/HDPWCur7xg
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2021
Oh, but he can!
Is this supposed to make me like DeSantis less https://t.co/imbmWMFOWh
— Justin Hanna (@Justin__Hanna16) February 9, 2021
Americans hate drinking beer. Finger on the pulse, Chris. Doing great. https://t.co/PzbjdyZn2y
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2021
This guy gets it! https://t.co/u1yG9XoUHh
— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021
Like I said, doing great. https://t.co/7aZ6fOGmAd
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2021
Just brilliant.
"but also celebrated his move by somehow suggesting you can't drink a beer and wear a mask. Fun fact: You can! Take mask down. Sip beer. Put mask back on. Repeat."
I hate to break it to you, but when put the mask down, you're no longer wearing a mask. https://t.co/jIQIEh9MXB
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 9, 2021
It’s science, Chris.
When journalists quote politicians/ pundits verbatim without added commentary, they’re using the viewers’ knowledge of their obvious bias to inform readers as to whether what was said was good or bad. https://t.co/C3vMEipX4A
— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) February 9, 2021
I wonder if "journalists" think they're not being blatantly obvious here in attacking DeSantis, arguably the most competent high population state Governor, on behalf of Democrats. https://t.co/kmbf90ZHVM
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2021
I just want a governor to follow the science — and be an example and leader for the people he represents.
Has zero to do with partisanship. https://t.co/hnu60dOMZK
— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021
Except it has everything to do with partisanship.
DeSantis is one of the few governors in the country who isn't a raging hypocrite and they just can't get over it. https://t.co/09JqZ3DkDW
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 9, 2021
Bingo.
What science says that a dude in a glass enclosed box seat has to wear a mask?
I'll wait. https://t.co/dOB1vlE7wy
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2021
Better bring a snack. You could be there a while.
Do I care more that DeSantis didn’t wear a mask while in a private booth at the game, or that Floridians are safer and more likely to get a vaccine quickly than people in other large states? https://t.co/bmZaZnlMec
— GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) February 9, 2021
If you think this makes no sense.. How can you let your reporters be in the same room with a maskless @jrpsaki speaking? https://t.co/BSCTOUn48G
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2021
Inquiring minds wanna know.
Say it with me @ChrisCillizza:
“I’m a partisan hack.” https://t.co/M0V7y0OX46 pic.twitter.com/5PxZQDmQJQ
— Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) February 9, 2021