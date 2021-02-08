Do you remember Bethany Mandel’s now-infamous “grandma killer” thread from last May?

Mandel took a lot of heat for that. She’s still taking heat for it almost a year later, despite being proven right about a lot of things.

Trending

Fast-forward to today:

Because it’s sickening.

The same people who branded Mandel a “grandma killer” while fêting Andrew Cuomo have let America’s vibrant arts-and-culture culture wither away.

It’s no comfort to Mandel to know that she being proven right about this, too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ArtsBethany MandelcoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Metropolitan Museum of ArtmuseumsThe Met