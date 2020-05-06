This thread from Bethany Mandel is spot on and what many, many are feeling right now. (The tl;dr version: “I feel lied to about the terms of this lockdown and I regret ever trusting that it would be done responsibly.”)

Now, here’s the entire thread ==>

Remember when we were told we had to flatten the curve and we’d lockdown for a few weeks to ramp up PPE and free up ventilators or else we’d have to start death panels? When did that turn into indefinite lockdowns and economic destruction because “if it saves one life?” — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

This isn’t about greed. It’s survival. People can’t buy food or pay rent or mortgages. Small businesses are closing. Dentists and doctors are going into the red. Schools are going to start closing. This is the destruction of society we’re talking about. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

There will be no pediatricians or general doctors or physical therapists or nurses or home health aides. No dentists. No zoos or aquariums. No private schools. No restaurants or caterers. No hairdressers or nail technicians. No gyms. No summer camps or daycares. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

We never had ventilator shortages. My local pediatric ER converted to a COVID ward and now sits empty. What are we waiting on here? I’d genuinely like an answer. A vaccine? Because if that’s it, our society will be absolutely wrecked in the meantime. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

You can call me a Grandma killer. I’m not sacrificing my home, food on the table, all of our docs and dentists, every form of pleasure (museums, zoos, restaurants), all my kids’ teachers in order to make other people comfortable. If you want to stay locked down, do. I’m not. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

Doesn’t mean it won’t be done responsibly but I am just. I am done. I feel lied to about the terms of this lockdown and I regret ever trusting that it would be done responsibly. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

***