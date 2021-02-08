The New York Times recently did an investigation into Victor Rivera — CEO of a New York City homeless shelter organization — and his decades of allegedly committing sexual (and financial) abuse:

NEW INVESTIGATION: Victor Rivera built an empire by housing homeless people in New York City. Despite a decade of allegations of sexual and financial abuse, he has emerged relatively unscathed 1/ https://t.co/GbwSw27961 — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

Ten women have accused Mr. Rivera, the CEO of one of the largest homeless shelter organizations in NYC, of sexual assault or harassment. — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

One woman who used to be homeless said Mr. Rivera shoved her against a wall and demanded oral sex. Desperate to keep her apartment, she complied. — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

Another woman told police that Mr. Rivera assaulted her in a shelter, slapping her in the face and saying "Nobody tells Daddy no." — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

Mr. Rivera worked to silence women who accused him of misconduct. His organization paid two women $175,000 in settlements that included NDAs barring them from talking after they complained, records show. — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

He also treated his nonprofit, The Bronx Parent Housing Network, as his personal empire: he lived lavishly, hired family members, entangled his for-profit businesses w/ his nonprofit and drove a Mercedes Benz leased by his homeless org — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

City homeless officials knew about some of the abuse, and confronted him three times about financial improprieties. But they've steered more than $274 million to his organization. — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

Mr. Rivera denied any wrongdoing and said he always treated women with respect. Please read our full @NYTMetro investigation here: https://t.co/GbwSw27961 — Amy Julia Harris (@amyjharris) February 7, 2021

Following the exposé, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to investigate Rivera further:

Victor Rivera must understand that no, he is not untouchable. The City has directed BPHN to hire an independent investigator to fully examine the multiple sexual misconduct allegations. https://t.co/As81bme9bx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 7, 2021

For what it’s worth, New York City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal wants to get the NYPD involved:

Well, NYPD? Will you investigate?

Wait, what’s so funny?

Maybe it’s this:

Meet Helen. She’s a member of the NYC Council. She is tweeting about the NYPD investigating sexual assault. Helen, meet Helen: https://t.co/qwYqZ6jjod pic.twitter.com/u4d4iN1SjZ — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 8, 2021

Gee, Helen:

Yes, We Mean Literally Abolish the Police https://t.co/o9sD4m9eRD — Helen Rosenthal (@HelenRosenthal) June 13, 2020

When Helen tweeted “we mean literally abolish the police,” she didn’t mean it, like, literally, you know?

@HelenRosenthal you know that people understand tweets from the past can be read? #clueless — President-elect BS (@SumofBS) February 8, 2021

Awkward.

Didn't you want the police abolished entirely 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Boseph Jobinette Riden (@BosephRiden) February 8, 2021

But I thought you wanted to abolish the police? — John Churchill (@JohnChurchill77) February 8, 2021

I thought you wanted to abolish the police! — Taylor Hill (@taylorehill) February 8, 2021

Exactly.

This is what I’ve never understood. There are people who claim to be crime victim advocates while simultaneously promoting the abolition of law enforcement. They’re either liars or they’re fools. I’m not sure which. — Jennifer Michelle Greenberg 🦌 (@JennMGreenberg) February 8, 2021

both — ZekeboyLivesAgain (@ZekeboyA) February 8, 2021

“Both” sounds right.

They’ve been abolished per your request. Please stop tweeting at them — FURU’R’F’ (@1withdirt) February 8, 2021

Please, Helen.

