The New York Times recently did an investigation into Victor Rivera — CEO of a New York City homeless shelter organization — and his decades of allegedly committing sexual (and financial) abuse:

Following the exposé, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to investigate Rivera further:

For what it’s worth, New York City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal wants to get the NYPD involved:

Well, NYPD? Will you investigate?

Wait, what’s so funny?

Maybe it’s this:

Gee, Helen:

When Helen tweeted “we mean literally abolish the police,” she didn’t mean it, like, literally, you know?

Awkward.

Exactly.

“Both” sounds right.

Please, Helen.

***

