Our readers know we’re not exactly fans of CNN’s oeuvre. That said, this is pretty fantastic.

First, let’s set the stage. The White House raccoons ventured out again last night:

But they weren’t alone. CNN’s Joe Johns was there, too, and apparently the raccoons weren’t happy about it:

Oh my god. @joejohnscnn telling a raccoon to get lost is giving me life.

pic.twitter.com/Pa8GsUD4sZ — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) October 7, 2020

We don’t care who you are. That’s gold.

This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020

Must watch… my colleague @joejohnscnn versus White House raccoons. Thanks for keeping us safe Joe! https://t.co/5eemCx8cyc — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 7, 2020

This is maybe the best content that CNN has ever produced — or will ever produce.

The glories of live television! https://t.co/YG1bO96qUW — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 7, 2020

Make no mistake: it is glorious.

Legend. (Joe, not the raccoon) — Ravi Hiranand (@ravi_hiranand) October 7, 2020

Omg I needed this… — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) October 7, 2020

If every CNN show was like that, we might actually watch.