Our readers know we’re not exactly fans of CNN’s oeuvre. That said, this is pretty fantastic.

First, let’s set the stage. The White House raccoons ventured out again last night:

But they weren’t alone. CNN’s Joe Johns was there, too, and apparently the raccoons weren’t happy about it:

We don’t care who you are. That’s gold.

This is maybe the best content that CNN has ever produced — or will ever produce.

Make no mistake: it is glorious.

If every CNN show was like that, we might actually watch.

Tags: CNNJoe JohnsraccoonsWhite HouseWhite House raccoons