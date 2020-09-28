Some in the media outside the White House this morning faced a battle with nature:
Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. 🦝 allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent before being fended off. (WH 🦝🦝 🦝 pictured here in more peaceful times.) pic.twitter.com/o5VbTUHxBR
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020
UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSNews White House reaching out to @USGSA about aggressive 🦝 who allegedly attacked crews this AM. #MondayMorning
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020
Wow, that could cause Jim Acosta to write the mother of all “Dear Diary” entries!
Trump this morning… https://t.co/D4CWheUhmN pic.twitter.com/04G3rjVSYY
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 28, 2020
LOL!
I wonder how much it cost Trump to have them trained? https://t.co/gHyBVqtqbf
— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) September 28, 2020
WTH I love raccoons now.
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 28, 2020
The raccoons were peacefully protesting….
— Aynov 🔥 (@iyaayas1991) September 28, 2020
I did not have “Raccoons defend White House against the Enemy of the People” on my 2020 bingo card. I don’t mind it, though. https://t.co/v3McwYgEwq
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) September 28, 2020
Just as the mysterious Gypsy woman foretoldhttps://t.co/is5fyGz1Zu
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 28, 2020
I think we have found Christopher Wray's replacement. https://t.co/pnZIPI1lOG
— Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) September 28, 2020
https://t.co/mUgqko9iR8 pic.twitter.com/iQzdaePhl5
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 28, 2020