Lotta armchair Dexamethasone experts out there. Unfortunately, with few exceptions, none of them actually know what they’re talking about.

Donald Trump was up and at ’em this morning on Twitter. Here’s a taste:

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

401(K). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PRO LIFE! VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Jennifer Waisath Harris, a member of the Lincoln Project’s “Lincoln Women coalition,” had this reaction to Trump’s tweet spree:

The dexamethasone must have kicked in. This is disturbing. pic.twitter.com/685CTshZpS — Jennifer Waisath Harris🧂 (@jwharris) October 5, 2020

We totally expect that sort of thing from the Lincoln Project. But we’d like to think that White House reporters are above all that.

We’d like to think that … but we’d be deluding ourselves, wouldn’t we?

Ladies and gentlemen, Politico White House reporter Gabby Orr:

Looks like the Dexamethasone hit 👀 pic.twitter.com/cUFO5jMUAJ — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 5, 2020

Funny, the tweet seems to have disappeared. Good thing we grabbed a screenshot!

So journalism. Much professional.

You are a White House reporter… https://t.co/kvC0Lhgwih — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 5, 2020

Why are White House reporters tweeting this? https://t.co/51UnWJOQ5m — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 5, 2020

Well, there are two explanations, and they’re both the same: These people are garbage.

Deleted a tweet in reference to the president’s tweet storm this morning. Glad to see he appears to be on the road to recovery. — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 5, 2020

Nice save, Gabby. And so genuine and heartfelt, too.

Looks like the TDS hit 👀 https://t.co/XXM9GUCRcD — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 5, 2020

And it hit hard.

Love Trump or hate him, but when it comes to the media, he’s got a point.