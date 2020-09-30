CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale apparently spent the days leading up to last night’s debate fact-checking “imaginary debates in his head.”

A sensible person might wonder how that passes for fact-checking at CNN, but once they see this, they’d immediately understand:

Here’s CNN’s full fact-check, screenshotted for posterity:

Guys.

And that’s not even the worst part. What’s all this “lacking context” business?

It really is. In the worst way.

Would it kill CNN’s fact-checkers to, you know, do a little research?

It’s right there on Twitter:

Remember “Facts First,” CNN? That was fun.

Holy gaslighting, Batman.

