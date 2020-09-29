The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight, and CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale is of course planning to show off his mad skills:

Sounds great, Dan! How do you prepare yourself for such a colossal undertaking?

What a trouper.

A true Patriot! What a guy, that Daniel Dale!

Well, with all the mad love from his followers, why shouldn’t he believe he’s a hero?

Good point.

We’re guessing none of the imaginary debates in his head involve Joe Biden lying or misrepresenting the facts in any way.

