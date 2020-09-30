As Twitchy told you, last night, Joe Biden told Donald Trump “I am the Democratic Party right now”:

Trump’s point about Kamala Harris being the de facto Democratic Party is a fair one. And for what it’s worth, GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw seems to agree that Joe Biden — despite what he may tell us — is definitely not in the driver’s seat. At least not on the road the Democratic Party is heading down right now:

Crenshaw’s evidence is pretty compelling:

Joe Biden sure doesn’t sound like someone who’s in control.

Joe Biden gets so confused these days.

Biden’s left hand doesn’t know what his lefter hand is doing.

Joe Biden is clinging desperately to power and relevance by representing the increasingly far-Left Democratic Party, but ultimately, for them, he’s just a means to an end.

