Kamala Harris is basically the face and voice of the Biden campaign. And let’s face it: when it comes to messaging, her communication skills are definitely better than Joe Biden’s.

But that’s not saying much:

It’s not like she doesn’t have thoughts on the matter:

What’s wrong, Kamala? Cat got your tongue?

Trending

Thank goodness for small favors.

For real, though, this is … not a great look for the Democrats’ best hope.

Democrats are going to have to come up with better presidential/VP picks.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: court expansioncourt-packingKamala HarrisLawrence O'DonnellSCOTUSSupreme Court