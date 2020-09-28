Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris (or is Joe her running mate?) went to North Carolina today for a campaign event about Trump’s SCOTUS nomination. Harris probably also planned to sound the alarm about climate change and emissions because she arrived in a private jet and we love irony:

During her remarks, Harris naturally slammed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett because abortion, and there was also a good deal of projection:

Reporters were on the scene and assigned their socially distant circles as usual:

Harris concluded her remarks and then walked out:

And from the dead silence we don’t think any reporters even attempted to ask questions:

Do journos think those circled they’re sitting in are also soundproof?

That appears to be the “strategy” for the foreseeable future.

