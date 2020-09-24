Last night, we told you about retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey, who, as a guest on MSNBC, said that black conservative Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron “is skin folk but he is not kinfolk.”

Well, guess what: CNN’s managed to outdo MSNBC when it comes to finding racists to denigrate minority conservatives. Because Sophia A. Nelson is, as her Twitter bio states, a “frequent CNN political & legal pundit.” In other words, CNN likes this woman. CNN turns to a women who says things like this for analysis:

Uncle Tom.

Step & fetch Negro. The end. https://t.co/qtJlCNCQzT — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 24, 2020

Did you catch that? No? That’s OK. She sent it out again for all those who may have missed it the first time around:

CNN sure can pick ’em!

CNN contributor and a Daily Beast Senior columnist.. It’s rather telling that she is convinced there are no consequences to this open bigotry because of the party affiliation of who she aimed it at. pic.twitter.com/dpPn7CfRiB — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 24, 2020

In fact, Sophia thinks it’s the people calling her out who are the bigots:

Let me be clear this tweet stays. “Negro” is a word that black people like my parents and grandparents were called up until the 1960s. It’s on my birth certificate in 1967. And “step & fetch” is what #DanielCameron is for #MitchMcConnell https://t.co/9YnzHUZhvL — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 24, 2020

For you right wing bully bigots step off. You don’t scare me! You can’t get me “fired” for my views, and free speech. As to Siran or whatever his name is he stalks my tweets. Then sics his troll bots on my TL. Who cares! I don’t. I will not be silenced by Trump cultist! Ever! — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 24, 2020

It’s “Siraj,” Sophia. And you definitely belong on his List.

Interesting attitude you have there. Very telling. — Rauly (@RaulMiranda1981) September 24, 2020

So, when a black man doesn’t conform to your idea of how a black man should think, he’s an Uncle Tom? Blatant racist language used in this tweet from a CNNer. Calling this out. #CNNisTrash https://t.co/IWTfxqrpcE — Peter Newell (@PeterNewell2020) September 24, 2020

Racist much?!? FFS you are disgusting. https://t.co/8DHRdgsxzp — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) September 24, 2020

***

Update:

Guess Sophia’s tweet didn’t stay after all. She deleted it.

We’re dying to know what convinced her!