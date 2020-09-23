As Twitchy reported earlier, former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for his part in a botched drug raid that led to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. He was not charged with homicide, which has Louisville preparing for “spontaneous” protests assisted by a U-Haul full of pre-made signs, shields, and more.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, had this to say about the charges:

This quote is everything from Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron: "If we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice. Mob justice is not justice. Justice sought by violence is not justice. It just becomes revenge and in our system, criminal justice isn’t the quest for revenge." — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) September 23, 2020

To talk about the case, MSNBC brought on Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, who said that Cameron, who is black, is “skin folk but not kinfolk” and should be ashamed of himself.

Guest on MSNBC says that Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron “does not speak for black folks. He’s skin folk but he is not kin folk… He should be ashamed of himself.”pic.twitter.com/B0YY4D3Bzk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

Keep stoking the flames Sarge! — David Chavez (@WataStrangeLife) September 23, 2020

Believe some rando former LAPD officer 2000 miles away, or the AG who lives about 2 miles from the chaos. — Occam's Razor (@AchmedsRaisins) September 23, 2020

“Skin folk but not kin folk.” Not sure how it’s helpful or constructive for Black “leaders” to weaponize their own race against those they disagree with. I struggle to think of any other ethnic group that does this. — Conservative Social Worker (@sw_conservative) September 23, 2020

Also, the AG was not speaking “for Black people”; he was speaking as the Attorney General on application and execution of law for ALL residents of Kentucky. — Conservative Social Worker (@sw_conservative) September 23, 2020

This is so gross. MSNBC is so gross. https://t.co/oUoXvJfAUR — RBe (@RBPundit) September 23, 2020

Imagine if a white "expert" said that the DA, who is also white but didn't bring charges against a black officer, was "skinfolk" but not "kinfolk." — RBe (@RBPundit) September 23, 2020

"Just because he's up there with a black face." https://t.co/f18ZT344cQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2020

AG Cameron is doing his job. He should not be swayed by race. Isn’t that what they’re accusing the police of doing?? — TicklyPete (@TravelTickly) September 23, 2020

In other words, if you don’t agree with me then you’re not Black. Spoken like a true Democrat. — Graphics Gal (@RenMarStudios) September 23, 2020

Its true. He does not speak for all Black people because we each have an individual voice. — ➰Alpha Kat (@think4_urself) September 23, 2020

Black man in prominent position doesn't say what the black mob wants him to say. Black mob immediately turns on him. The cycle continues. — The Name's Squirrels. Playswith Squirrels (@FuckUrFeeFees) September 23, 2020

@msnbc

So tired of these idiots thinking they speak for ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES. We are free thinking. Hear that. — AZ Girl (@AZGirl89854418) September 23, 2020

Learning from Joe Biden I see — Taiga (@Taiga563Akashi) September 23, 2020

More race baiting pathetic commentators who shouldn’t be allowed airtime. — Valerie NYC1 (@ValerieNYC1) September 23, 2020

How critical race theorists (who are chronically immune to critical thinking) define "blackness" is agreeing with far-left activists no matter what. It's racist and stupid. https://t.co/LxrtzNWy9D — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 23, 2020

These people are the scourge of the earth. The contempt I feel towards them can not be overstated. — JusticeWarrior (@TNUTS44) September 23, 2020

"Skin folk but not kin folk" should tell everyone what they need to know. This isn't about justice. It's not even about race. It's about ideology and control. — Remy Sharpe (@theremysharpe) September 23, 2020

It didn’t take MSNBC any time at all to find someone to further stoke racial tensions in this case.

