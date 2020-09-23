Do you get the feeling that the media aren’t all that eager to discuss some of the more troubling details in GOP Senators Grassley and Johnson’s preliminary report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings?

Greg Price does. So he decided to take a closer look at the media’s coverage today.

And what he found will shock you (read: it will probably not shock you):

Guess we have to take what we can get, huh?

Facts First!

Don’t you know? It’s not a lie if you believe it. And the MSM really want to believe it. At least they want us to believe it.

It’s just mind-boggling that the media’s reputation is circling the drain!

