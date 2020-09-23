Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley just released their 87-page preliminary report on Hunter Biden and his financial dealings with Russia, Ukraine and China:

Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Interim report on Hunter Biden, Burisma probe released by Senate committees — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 23, 2020

And, BAM:

From the Executive Summary: "In addition to the over $4 million paid by Burisma for Hunter Biden’s and Archer’s board memberships, Hunter Biden, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds." https://t.co/ipzcEvGawT — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 23, 2020

This certainly will make Tuesday’s debate interesting:

Days before the first debate, Grassley and Johnson release an 87-page report this morning targeting Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 23, 2020

The report’s central finding confirms what we already suspected: “Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma ‘was problematic’ + ‘did interfere’ with the execution of Obama-era Ukraine policy”:

#Burisma NOW: 87 page, joint report from @ChuckGrassley + @SenRonJohnson investigates potential conflict of interests involving Hunter Biden. Central Finding: Hunter Biden's position on Burisma "was problematic" + "did interfere" with the execution of Obama-era Ukraine policy pic.twitter.com/BDrUV241sK — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 23, 2020

And:

“…this investigation has illustrated the extent to which officials within the Obama administration ignored the glaring warning signs when the VP’s son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch + as will be discussed in later sections, Hunter Biden was — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 23, 2020

not the only Biden who cashed in on Joe Biden’s vice presidency." @CBSNews teams seeking comment. https://t.co/nzqEFDT7pb — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 23, 2020

The report also says Hunter Biden’s company received $3.5 million from a Russian billionaire:

Russia connection: Johnson-Grassley report says Hunter Biden's company received $3.5 million from Russian billionaire. https://t.co/KsaQad5F1k pic.twitter.com/H9sQ8Y1Jgd — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 23, 2020

And the report documented his ties to Chinese officials:

"Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow." https://t.co/MKDRql3kPc — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 23, 2020

Maybe John Kerry would like to update his previous statements?

“Former Secretary of State John Kerry had knowledge of Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board, but when asked about it at a town hall event in Nashua, N.H. on Dec. 8, 2019, Kerry falsely said, ‘I had no knowledge about any of that. None. No.’”https://t.co/AgBXAH3GdS — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 23, 2020

The Obama administration knew this was an issue so it shouldn’t be surprising that it’s come up during the election:

Two Obama administration officials raised concerns in 2015 about Hunter Biden serving on the board of a Ukrainian company while Joe Biden led U.S. policy efforts toward the country, a Senate investigation by Republicans concluded https://t.co/nO4bCQQWBv — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 23, 2020

But. . .

A lot of the report cites information from the New Yorker article we’ve posted about before:

Also congrats @adamentous, your story on the Bidens is cited more frequently in the report than the live testimony the committee got from Amos Hochstein or Victoria Nuland. https://t.co/LClcNn12RY — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 23, 2020

Read the entire report here:

OUT TODAY: Report with @chuckgrassley found millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden & his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. https://t.co/R1MxQ4xGKP — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 23, 2020

