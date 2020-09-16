We know that the media are struggling to prop up Joe Biden right now, but it’s apparently getting a little ridiculous now.
Over to CBS News:
CBS stole a Photo from Latinos for Trump in Phoenix and tagged it as a Biden event. #fakenews @DonaldJTrumpJr @charliekirk11 @drewsexton23 @kelliwardaz #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/Pmz1dt83Hv
— AZ_LD25FO_TDuc (@LD25_GOP) September 16, 2020
As if the "I love trump hat" didn't give it away lol
— 🌻🪐 (@AdamTartsah) September 16, 2020
Lol….you would think the I ♥️ Trump hat would give it away….
— Graceturner (@Gracetu05756826) September 16, 2020
Exactly! And the Make America Great Again signs 😂
— Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) September 16, 2020
They're literally holding Trump signs & wearing Trump gear.
— Rachael (@just_justice5) September 16, 2020
They didn't even bother editing out the Trump hats and signs https://t.co/jCUVCLYFMr
— Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) September 16, 2020
Guess they were too busy doing journalism or something.
Omg!
That is so funny!😁
— micki (@mickH0708) September 16, 2020
Well, this is embarrassing https://t.co/JVA11Obh5w
— 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) September 16, 2020
At least there’s plenty of embarrassment to go around.
This one is my personal favourite. https://t.co/gXlHmc9ljO
— Blatant Sockpuppet (@BlatantSockPupt) September 16, 2020
Lawdy.
They will absolutely do anything to prop this man up!
— Chet Kline (@motorcop23) September 16, 2020
***
