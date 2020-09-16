After Joe Biden finished up warning America about the dangers of believing in the possibility of a COVID19 vaccine developed while Donald Trump is president, he took questions from the media.

Well, after checking his list first:

Joe Biden ends his speech and decides to take questions from a list: "Let me get my list." pic.twitter.com/qbpeKsfTiW — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 16, 2020

Just let him get his list there so he can see where everybody’s sitting.

It was a full house, to be sure:

Biden taking some questions. What would you ask? pic.twitter.com/i8QWCxNKGI — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) September 16, 2020

You're supposed to be the journalist. What would YOU ask? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 16, 2020

Well, it doesn’t matter what Ryan Lizza would’ve asked.

He did not call on Ryan. https://t.co/VbY1QQcMUo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

Guess Ryan wasn’t on the list. Too bad.

It's a seating chart, my dude. You can see it at :26. — Aaron Schwartzbaum (@aaron_schwa) September 16, 2020

If the poor man would be speaking to the media more then once a year he might just know who each journalist and reporters are… just saying! Have you seen anybody ever pull out seating charts 🤣🤣 — M&A D (@mosheNalyssa) September 16, 2020

You know, it’s OK to not defend Joe Biden sometimes. Sometimes he really does just look that bad. This isn’t the first time he’s looked to a list to help him through a Q&A session — and it won’t be the last.

Biden, “…I’ll take some questions, if that’s ok. Let me get my list.” So basically here come pre-approved journo softballs that he’ll manage to still mess up. — Post Master General Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) September 16, 2020

Reporter selected from Biden’s approved list: “You say you don’t trust the President so do you also not trust the CDC and NIH?” Biden now rambling about Trump (not) saying inject bleach. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 16, 2020

Hey, you can’t expect him to remember where everyone is sitting and be honest about what Donald Trump said! Especially when he’s only got time for a few questions.

Biden did take questions today after his statement on a COVID vaccine. Three. From ABC, CBS, and CNN. https://t.co/3zDXPc4GUi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

Correction: 4 questions. The other from his hometown paper. https://t.co/EoR113MjcL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

Four whole questions, you guys. Joe must be spent.

I could be super wrong. But this is just a sad look for a campaign. https://t.co/MyEKD9vovY — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 16, 2020

You’re not wrong.