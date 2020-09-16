Joe Biden wants you to follow the science. Unless Donald Trump is president.

In that case, eff science:

Biden: "Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment, the American people can’t either. — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 16, 2020

Joe Biden: “Let me be clear: I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment the American people can’t either.” — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 16, 2020

Watch:

Joe Biden: "I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don't trust Donald Trump. And at this moment, the American people can't, either." https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/aNkd9ZVaGR — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 16, 2020

Pretty neat trick, huh?

“trust the science!!!” “no, NOT that science” pic.twitter.com/wvsoDfQhUd — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 16, 2020

Party of Science, you guys.

The only reason to add the "but" is to make people mistrust vaccines developed by scientists by linking them to Donald Trump. https://t.co/fXArJBjZ38 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 16, 2020

Joe Biden knows what he’s doing. Or at least the people responsible for writing his teleprompter copy do.

Amazing: Democrats continue to attack vaccines because Orange Man Bad https://t.co/L0snR2rrc5 — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) September 16, 2020

This is like every thing else the Dems do, make bizarre outrageous statements. When I last checked, Trump dosent work for Big Pharma, and he sure doesn't have a say in how drugs are made or approved. https://t.co/Xih8g5MMCK — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 16, 2020

So… let's just be very clear here. The guy running for President on the Democrat ticket is out there floating Alex Jones level conspiracy theories about what could be a life saving / world changing vaccine to end a pandemic that has crippled the planet. Ok then. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 16, 2020

If you don't trust the vaccine scientists make and say works because you don't trust the person who is president at the time, then you don't trust scientists. Or vaccines. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2020

Seems pretty clear-cut to us. Yet Democrats and Principled Conservatives™ are only too happy to prop Biden up because he’s supposedly the one who cares about science.

I was told political conspiracies were dangerous. https://t.co/8jgRB1Qasn — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 16, 2020

Some restrictions apply.