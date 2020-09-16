Joe Biden wants you to follow the science. Unless Donald Trump is president.

In that case, eff science:

Watch:

Trending

Pretty neat trick, huh?

Party of Science, you guys.

Joe Biden knows what he’s doing. Or at least the people responsible for writing his teleprompter copy do.

Seems pretty clear-cut to us. Yet Democrats and Principled Conservatives™ are only too happy to prop Biden up because he’s supposedly the one who cares about science.

Some restrictions apply.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-vaxxanti-vaxxerscoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVIDCOVID VaccineCOVID19COVID19 vaccineDonald TrumpJoe Bidenscientistsvaccinevaccines