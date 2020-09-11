We’ve spent the past day or so covering media defenses of “Cuties” (“Mignonnes”), the French film that’s making important social commentary about the sexual exploitation of children by sexually exploiting children.

But this one from Vox’s Aja Romano merits special attention, because of the direction in which “they/she” decides to take it:

Lots to unpack.

Like WaPo’s Alyssa Rosenberg, Romano seems to believe that the uproar over “Cuties” is being driven largely by QAnon conspiracy nuts. But the “anti-Semites hate this movie” angle is pretty unique, as far as we know.

Trending

And those are the people Romano has a problem with. Or, rather, those are the people in whose legitimate concerns about children being sexualized Romano revels.

That’s a great question.

Delete your account, Aja. We promise you won’t be missed.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aja Romanoanti-semitesanti-Semitismchild exploitationchild pornchild pornographyCutiesgender rolesMignonnesNetflixsexual exploitationVox