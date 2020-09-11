We’ve spent the past day or so covering media defenses of “Cuties” (“Mignonnes”), the French film that’s making important social commentary about the sexual exploitation of children by sexually exploiting children.

But this one from Vox’s Aja Romano merits special attention, because of the direction in which “they/she” decides to take it:

Incidentally, I'm a critic who highly recommends Netflix's #Cuties — it's a wonderful, poignant, challenging and nuanced coming-of-age film, smartly crafted by a wonderful director. The controversy surrounding it seems to be propaganda fueled by QAnon types and anti-Semites. — Aja Romano (@ajaromano) September 10, 2020

I also feel like you couldn't have picked a better film to frame such a controversy around? I'm frankly delighted by a bunch of bigots settling in with pitchforks to flame the pedophile movie and discovering this lovely subtle story about girls battling fraught gender roles. — Aja Romano (@ajaromano) September 10, 2020

Lots to unpack.

Like WaPo’s Alyssa Rosenberg, Romano seems to believe that the uproar over “Cuties” is being driven largely by QAnon conspiracy nuts. But the “anti-Semites hate this movie” angle is pretty unique, as far as we know.

If an anti-semite has a problem with this film, then there's actually something that I agree with an anti-semite on. — Sensurround (Casual Sapphic Supremacist) (@BBC_dip) September 10, 2020

I’m half Jewish and me and mine don’t stand for it — Wendy O (Watch CoinHQ.tv) (@CryptoWendyO) September 11, 2020

Im %100 atheist and I dont stand for it. — Cindy (@CindybitWindy) September 11, 2020

No we're just normal humans who don't support children being sexualized Weird, I know. 🤦‍♀️ I find your commentary on this to be not only alarming but disgusting. — Raising Wolves Not Sheep (@summerluvin2376) September 10, 2020

Some people just don’t care for pedophilia — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) September 11, 2020

And those are the people Romano has a problem with. Or, rather, those are the people in whose legitimate concerns about children being sexualized Romano revels.

Bigots… who don't want to see little girls bent over with the camera right up their hinders. Okay. Well, good luck with your reasoning and everything. Not really sure what anti Semitism or Q has to do with it. — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) September 11, 2020

Is this the first time you find yourself on the side of kiddy porn producers? — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) September 10, 2020

That’s a great question.

Should have left this in drafts… pic.twitter.com/G1QBw3xzmD — Kiracooks (@wshakidd) September 10, 2020

Delete your account, Aja. We promise you won’t be missed.