As Twitchy told you, sophisticated appreciators of sophisticated art are praising “Cuties,” the French film about an 11-year-old girl who joins a group of twerking preteens. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, depicts the sexualization of children and even includes some child nudity.

Because art. It’s art. And if you believe otherwise, you’re just a knuckle-dragging right-winger.

Anyway, even with all the sophisticated appreciators of sophisticated art in the media who are defending “Cuties” today, Netflix still has their work cut out for them. Fortunately, it looks like they’re getting some additional help from IMDb.

Recall that the IMDb entry for “Cuties” initially included multiple warnings in the “parents guide” about the extent of the child sexualization:

So, I thought the Cuties/Netflix thing was being sensationalized… but the IMDB trigger warning literally describes "female breast nudity of a minor(!!!)" If you had that on your computer, you're going to jail. If it's on Netflix, it's art??? pic.twitter.com/0eu8dZDX5j — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 10, 2020

Those warnings have since been … edited:

even @IMDb is running cover for @netflix's "CUTIES" by watering down the parental warnings. the parental guide BEFORE (left) vs. AFTER (right) BEFORE link: https://t.co/un0wLrHmHX AFTER link: https://t.co/oMBTlCu6gu pic.twitter.com/sfNzCxBPjy — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 10, 2020

in case anyone gets it twisted about user submitted parental guidance, remember this: @IMDb has to approve all user submissions before publishing them. https://t.co/UTsbuy5ztL — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 10, 2020

IMDB has to approve submissions for Parental Guides – meaning that IMDB approved removing the following language from "Cuties" Parental Guides description: "This is lawfully defined as pedophilia and can be extremely distressing to many viewers."https://t.co/oO7cveIqhT https://t.co/fs1zBJWNcf — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 10, 2020

I'm curious to see an explanation from @IMDb as their parent's guide is supposedly reviewed prior to going live. What gives? pic.twitter.com/rxvYV6S0sM — HughGFalyor (@HughGFalyor) September 10, 2020

You’ve got some explaining to do, IMDb …

THIS IS DISGUSTING — Jenny Richardson (@Mookybear12404) September 10, 2020

That’s what we’d like to know.