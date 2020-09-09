As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Love him or hate him, it’s difficult to argue that the Israel-UAE peace agreement isn’t a big deal.

But the Associated Press is doing what they can to delegitimize its significance:

A far-fight Norwegian lawmaker has nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde said Trump should be considered because of his work between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. https://t.co/hLAcffBdn9 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2020

See what they did there?

Far-right not far-fight. — Chris Wright (🏆 CHAMP19NS) (@chriswright35) September 9, 2020

It’s OK. We know what they meant.

Key phrase. "Far Right".Enough said. — Cry Baby News (@CryBabyNews777) September 9, 2020

I new it had to be someone far right! — Marsha K. (@Floridalady42) September 9, 2020

Obviously. Because Donald Trump is a Nazi.

It only took about 5 minutes for the media to spin this. It’s so predictable — karenator (@karenator2020) September 9, 2020

gotta throw in the "far right" bit, eh AP? — JCDdraft (@jcddraft) September 9, 2020

They wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t.

If the @AP was what it once was it would leave the obvious editorializing to the opinion folks. https://t.co/6tdl1jVIDx — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 9, 2020

But where’s the fun in that?

Meanwhile, it's important to remember that the AP is wasting their time trying to delegitimize the Nobel Peace Prize. After all, it's been done already: