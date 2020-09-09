BAM!

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/cI4LRSeuEd — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 9, 2020

He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian member of parliament who said “Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States an international armed conflict”:

Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated the president, citing efforts to resolve world conflict. He said: "Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States an international armed conflict." https://t.co/djBIH2hMC5 — Emma Parker (@EmmaParkerUK) September 9, 2020

And he cited the presidents work in the Middle East and in Korea:

Mr Tybring-Gjedde also said Trump played a "key role" in negotiations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the conflict between South Korea and North Korea. — Emma Parker (@EmmaParkerUK) September 9, 2020

Judge him “on the facts — not the way he behaves sometimes”:

He urged the committee to judge Trump "on the facts – not the way he behaves sometimes." — Emma Parker (@EmmaParkerUK) September 9, 2020

This same guy nominated him in 2018 as well:

#BREAKING US President Donald Trump nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in Israel-UAE deal, reports say. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, Norwegian Parliament member & chairman to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, nominated him. Gjedde named Trump in 2018 also — Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) September 9, 2020

There are a total of 318 candidates this year:

According to the website there are 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020: 211 individuals and 107 organizations. It's not difficult to get nominated.https://t.co/36bsCoWPoT — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) September 9, 2020

***