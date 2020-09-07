Disney’s live-action “Mulan” remake has been generating some buzz lately, and it’s not all good.

First, there was this:

But evidently it’s not just Liu Yifei who supports China’s brutal anti-human-rights campaigns. It’s Disney, as well:

Outrageous? Yes. Surprising? Not so much.

Disney has standards. They’re just really, really messed up.

What’s to explain? Disney bends over for China. End of story.

And they’ll continue to do so because let’s face it: there really won’t be any negative consequences for them.

