Given their name, you’d think that National Public Radio provided some kind of public service.

And if you think that, well, joke’s on you! Because we can’t for the life of us see how this passes for serious journalism:

President Trump declined to condemn the actions of the suspected 17-year-old shooter of 3 protesters against police brutality in Kenosha — claiming, without evidence, that it appeared the gunman was acting in self-defense.https://t.co/a7LnGABckN — NPR (@NPR) September 1, 2020

Except for the evidence Donald Trump cited, sure.

Well, besides the video evidence, anyway. Of course besides all that. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 1, 2020

“Without evidence?” There’s video. And the President referenced the video. What are we doing here? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2020

We’re taking crazy pills, apparently.

"Without evidence". Except for all the video footage suggesting exactly that. You are now listening to National Proletariat Radio. https://t.co/WiAmVojIvW — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) September 1, 2020

Here’s the video, once again:

Here is video you in the media have clearly not seen. Kyle is seen here running away from the aggressor (Rosenbaum) who can be seen chasing and throwing a weapon at Kyle, who is trying to run from Rosenbaum. pic.twitter.com/rjXvzAjKTA — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 1, 2020

Witness statement to police said that he saw Rosenbaum lunge for Rittenhouse and his weapon prior to Rittenhouse firing. When a man chases you, tries to injure you with a weapon, and then reaches for your firearm, you are reasonable in believing he wishes to cause you harm. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 1, 2020

Yes, but that doesn’t count as evidence, according to NPR:

Graphic video from the chaotic scene only tells a partial story. The shooter’s alleged actions have split onlookers on party lines, with Republicans painting Rittenhouse as sort of tragic figure — a martyred patriot whose extreme actions were born of Democrat failures to quell violence on their streets. Democrats, meanwhile, have taken a dimmer view of the situation, pointing to the president’s increasingly divisive rhetoric and past endorsements of violence against protesters, as evidence of a clear message to renegade gun owners to feel that they can act with impunity in the name of “law and order.”

Republicans have turned Kyle Rittenhouse into “a martyred patriot” while Democrats are taking this seriously and blaming Trump for left-wing mob violence. OK, NPR. You go with that.

We’d like to see the evidence suggesting that NPR is a legitimate journalistic endeavor.

Unlike you getting taxpayer funds to smugly get things wrong, it’s defensible. #DefundNPR — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 1, 2020

NPR has ceased to provide objective reporting and embraced adversarial journalism. No reason should be funded by taxpayers. They can get biased reporting for free. https://t.co/6505rAYX02 — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) September 1, 2020

Defund NPR — Corday (@sfbikelawyer) September 1, 2020

