Great news, everybody! Washington, D.C., is well on its way to returning to normal.
BuzzFeed politics reporter Kadia Goba has the scoop:
Protester plywood is coming down in Northwest DC. pic.twitter.com/P4CZDLabyg
— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) August 31, 2020
Awesome! Wait, what?
Excuse me, what kind of plywood? https://t.co/kupL4EWFbc
— Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) August 31, 2020
Protester plywood, of course!
"Protestor Plywood" That's a new one.
— Uncle Crumpty (@UncleCrumpty) August 31, 2020
“pRoTeStEr pLyWoOd 🥴🥴”
— Brian Breckenridge (@TheBreckening) August 31, 2020
Protestor Plywood™ – The most trusted brand for peaceful gatherings. 🤡
— Brandon (@findbrandon) August 31, 2020
Hey, @TheBabylonBee, someone beat you to the punch with Protester Plywood™. https://t.co/CPfnyhfi7K
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2020
"Protester plywood"
Sounds like a Home Depot marketing opportunity. https://t.co/CPfnyhfi7K
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2020
Does Home Depot designate which plywood is "protestor plywood"?
— Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) August 31, 2020
“Mostly peaceful” plywood can be found on isle 8 at Home Depot’s nationwide.
— Yancy Evans (@gallandro1) August 31, 2020
Good to know.
Why did they have plywood up? https://t.co/51WdiEVPOp
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020
"Protester plywood?" More like riot protection.
— Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 31, 2020
Exactly. Why would they need to put up plywood for protestors?
— scottie morey (@scottiemorey) August 31, 2020
“Protester plywood” stops Good Samaritans from peacefully smashing your windows and looting your business in an orderly fashion, calmly destroying your livelihood https://t.co/HNdHDdpzw5
— Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) August 31, 2020
I’m no expert, but that looks like Looting Lumber to me…
— Jen S (@msgreenjeans) August 31, 2020
Important to make that distinction.
This is a harmful smear of actual protesters who have a constitutional right to make their voices heard.
Nobody is against that.
We are against the violence and destruction from BLM/Antifa rioters and their brutal tactics.
Let’s call this Leftwing Violence Plywood. https://t.co/lUPEnuAQqU
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 31, 2020