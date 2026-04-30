Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced Thi...
Report: Planned Parenthood Used Codeword ‘Benghazi’ to Hide Millions in PPP Loans
VIP
DeSantis 'Scared' of Marc Elias? Florida's Shifted 20 Points Red and the Court...
Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing
Jonathan Turley Lists Ways Dems Are Patriotically Ushering in America's 250th Anniversary
Fatah Officials Accuse IDF of Training Rats to Attack Palestinian Children
MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’
Libs Like Keith Olbermann Debate the Real Meaning of '86', Insist It's Not...
'He Should Withdraw the Statement, IMMEDIATELY!' — Trump Hammers Jeffries for Calling SCOT...
Jasmine Crockett Calls Wheelchair-Bound Gov. Abbott a 'DEI Hire' — 'A Tree Made...
Jim Acosta Starts Ticking After Learning 60 Minutes Edited Down Trump’s Interview
Hasan Piker’s Luxury Lenin LARP: $5K Cartier Ring Meets Pristine, Unread Bolshevik Bible
Sen. Jack Reed Questions Pete Hegseth’s ‘Intense Interest in Christianity’ and Nationalism
'Dems Need More Oyster Farmers' (Austernzüchter): Sen. Tina Smith Endorses Actual Nazi for...

Texas Judge Clears Way for Work to Resume on Muslim-Centric EPIC City

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 30, 2026
Twitter

If you're checking Twitchy obsessively and reading every post, as you should, you've read about the Pennsylvania House passing a bill prohibiting whites-only housing. But what about Muslim-only housing? More than 400 acres were purchased in Texas about a year ago to be developed into EPIC City, a Muslim-oriented community. (EPIC stands for East Plano Islamic Center.) On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the Texas Workforce Commission must comply with an agreement it made with the developer of a Muslim-oriented community, which now goes by The Meadow.

Advertisement

Here's a promotional video for the project from last year:

The Dallas News reported that the development would follow the laws of Texas and the United States, and not sharia.

KERA, an NPR station serving North Texas, reports:

The proposed housing community a 402-acre development in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties, roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine. The project is years away from construction but has already faced intense scrutiny from top Republicans in the state. Texas officials have accused the development of implementing Sharia Law and creating a no-go zone for non-Muslims, something the developer has repeatedly denied.

The Texas Workforce Commission said it would appeal, pointing to an ongoing U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation of alleged fair housing violations.

Recommended

Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’
Brett T.
Advertisement

CAIR-Texas celebrated the ruling in a press statement:

This court ruling is a powerful affirmation that the rule of law prevails over Islamophobic witch hunts and politically driven regulatory harassment. For over a year, state leaders have abused their authority in a bigoted attempt to deny Texas Muslims their constitutional right to develop an inclusive, family-oriented community. Through our ongoing statewide educational outreach and direct legislative advocacy, we continually fight against these types of targeted abuses of power. We applaud the court for holding state agencies accountable and recognizing that the law applies equally to everyone, including the State of Texas.

Advertisement

This.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ISLAM JUDGES TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’
Brett T.
HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG
Sam J.
Report: Planned Parenthood Used Codeword ‘Benghazi’ to Hide Millions in PPP Loans
Brett T.
We Didn't Think Anyone Could Crash and BURN As Much As Katie Porter Just Did ... We Were WRONG (Watch)
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Lists Ways Dems Are Patriotically Ushering in America's 250th Anniversary
Doug P.
Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’ Brett T.
Advertisement