Texas Judge Clears Way for Work to Resume on Muslim-Centric EPIC City

If you're checking Twitchy obsessively and reading every post, as you should, you've read about the Pennsylvania House passing a bill prohibiting whites-only housing. But what about Muslim-only housing? More than 400 acres were purchased in Texas about a year ago to be developed into EPIC City, a Muslim-oriented community. (EPIC stands for East Plano Islamic Center.) On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the Texas Workforce Commission must comply with an agreement it made with the developer of a Muslim-oriented community, which now goes by The Meadow.

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Here's a promotional video for the project from last year:

402 acres purchased to build an Islamic city that will govern itself in the heart of Texas pic.twitter.com/eOixmVDHfJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2025

The Dallas News reported that the development would follow the laws of Texas and the United States, and not sharia.

This is the judge who just ruled in favor of an IsIamic city in Texas. Judge Amy Meachum. https://t.co/BD72Th8Fii pic.twitter.com/92yHzkTj4F — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2026

KERA, an NPR station serving North Texas, reports:

The proposed housing community a 402-acre development in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties, roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine. The project is years away from construction but has already faced intense scrutiny from top Republicans in the state. Texas officials have accused the development of implementing Sharia Law and creating a no-go zone for non-Muslims, something the developer has repeatedly denied.

The Texas Workforce Commission said it would appeal, pointing to an ongoing U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation of alleged fair housing violations.

White liberal women will destroy this country. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 30, 2026

White liberal women will be the death of the republic. Amplify that x4 if they wear a black robe. — Guerrilla Brain (@GuerrillaBrain) April 30, 2026

The Muslim Brotherhood has said for decades that Texas is the beating heart of America and once it falls to Islam, the rest of the country will follow. The Islamists are far closer to their goals than ANYONE could have possibly imagined. — Cali Conservative (@T_Hates_Cali) April 30, 2026

Insane. Totally insane. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) April 30, 2026

@HarmeetKDhillon Please fix this if you can! There shouldn’t be a city built anywhere in the USA that is built specifically for Muslims, or any specific religious group. Please help the people of Texas! 🙏🏻 — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) April 30, 2026

Hard to believe that any local government in the US can’t put up enough roadblocks to development to effectively stop this project. And the larger the project the more hurdles a developer has to overcome. — Pancake Batter (@cmsdfwnbjv) April 30, 2026

Why isn’t she covering her face? Sharia law won’t be kind to her. — Rob Hoffman (No longer redacted) (@robh279) April 30, 2026

CAIR-Texas celebrated the ruling in a press statement:

This court ruling is a powerful affirmation that the rule of law prevails over Islamophobic witch hunts and politically driven regulatory harassment. For over a year, state leaders have abused their authority in a bigoted attempt to deny Texas Muslims their constitutional right to develop an inclusive, family-oriented community. Through our ongoing statewide educational outreach and direct legislative advocacy, we continually fight against these types of targeted abuses of power. We applaud the court for holding state agencies accountable and recognizing that the law applies equally to everyone, including the State of Texas.

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WTF is going on in Texas and other conservative majority states? — RaiderDogg76 (@KelstromRyan) April 30, 2026

This.

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