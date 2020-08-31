Washington, D.C., is the place to be right now if you’re looking for a laid-back, relaxed atmosphere. Don’t believe us? Well, maybe you’ll believe Washington Post assignment editor Steve Kolowich:

Just went on an extremely pleasant walk through Washington, D.C. — Steve Kolowich (@stevekolowich) August 30, 2020

People are dining outside. Farmer's markets packed. Malcolm X Park is flush with picnic pods, families on blankets, people doing yoga and boxing drills. Most people have masks on, even outdoors, but otherwise the vibe is pretty casual and upbeat. — Steve Kolowich (@stevekolowich) August 30, 2020

Kolowich’s colleague, WaPo journalist Dan Zak, feels pretty safe, too:

Breaking news from Washington, D.C., noted hellhole. https://t.co/QI12ICFPrT — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) August 30, 2020

Love the snark, Dan. Obviously people suggesting that D.C. is less than safe just don’t know the District like he does:

Washington, D.C., is simply out of control. pic.twitter.com/lhOR3k1m7m — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) August 30, 2020

Why would anyone think Washington, D.C., is out of control?

Let’s see what’s been going on in D.C. when the sun goes down:

We’ve got a group marching out here in DC this evening. There are a lot of police officers following behind. pic.twitter.com/34rt1GfRoV — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

We’ve stopped outside a restaurant in DC and people in the crowd are shouting “out of the bar and into the streets” at people sitting outside having dinner/drinks pic.twitter.com/qfWcHVHrfF — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

The crowd is now holding the intersection in front of Le Diplomate and giving speeches (no longer directed at those eating/drinking). A waiter is offering water to the crowd: pic.twitter.com/zoamfmzA7E — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

People in the crowd are setting off firecrackers and shining flashlights into homes here in DC as the march continues pic.twitter.com/mZ2xGXr6go — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

Most of the crowd is down the street holding a line, but some people have come up to officers and are throwing things at them pic.twitter.com/p3cbvkbKg9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

A march organizer is telling people to stop throwing things at police. Verbal fights are now breaking out among people in the crowd pic.twitter.com/uM9bzFhMVR — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

People in the crowd taunt officers and throw bottles at them. Police put on helmets and more gear, it’s just after midnight in DC pic.twitter.com/2c4b1DL1Sw — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

Police are firing crowd control munitions aggressively to try and disperse the crowd pic.twitter.com/imnkMMCfQ9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

Looks like police in DC have handcuffed a few people. They’re now sitting on the ground in a circle with officers around them: pic.twitter.com/ozRPC0eoTr — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 31, 2020

Can’t imagine why anyone would think things in D.C. are out of control.

Flagging for you, Dan you doofus https://t.co/4w0JRL066j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 31, 2020