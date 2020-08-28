In case you haven’t been paying attention, “Captain America” has been trending on Twitter for a while.

Is this about a surprise new Marvel movie? A new comic? Maybe just something patriotic?

Nope. It’s about this:

A #Minneapolis police officer was knocked unconscious tonight after he was struck by an object during more #NoAntiBlackRacism uprisings. pic.twitter.com/jNS5mYjavw — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 27, 2020

Community Safety Partnerships pic.twitter.com/PHCKt7NmYe — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) August 28, 2020

Get it? Because that thing looks like a shield. Just like Captain America has!

"Captain America" is now trending because someone put a police officer in Minneapolis in the hospital — and the virtually all of the tweets are celebrating this act of evil. https://t.co/PohuOzQA0c — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 28, 2020

Shapiro’s not exaggerating. Here’s just a taste of the awfulness:

I just found out why Captain America was trending and I'm trying not to laugh. — Kas wears a mask (@KastorLundgren) August 28, 2020

Damn captain America be pissed off https://t.co/QLGsUTwaab — Blair The homicidal maniac (@MS0rr0w) August 28, 2020

Captain America is a comrade pic.twitter.com/4JJvDI7gx3 — 🌹 Frogger Neal 🌹 (@froggneal) August 28, 2020

Captain America is trending and I am not mad about it. https://t.co/kzYbVXvLLt — 🤬 (@banished_jedi) August 28, 2020

Police being police : Black Captain America : pic.twitter.com/JybOewKbu9 — DAMNRIGHT RIGHTEOUS 🐐 (@_KingRighteous) August 28, 2020

Glad to see Captain America is doing his part. https://t.co/Nu0HFqkIpK — Lillie (Hiatus Zeon) (@Lady_Zeon) August 28, 2020

Captain America standing up for the injustice yah now pic.twitter.com/nUxMHM6ikE — IGA J. Cole (@ShenronYung) August 28, 2020

Captain America says ACAB pic.twitter.com/zulmkJXajB — Luke ʬ⁸⁴ (@LACityOfStars) August 27, 2020

Lmfao whoever trew that mf aim on 100 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K8EmBa4JyX — Diddy (@_Diddy_____) August 27, 2020

I couldn't have been more pleased to see this was why Captain America was trending https://t.co/Ng8G2Q42nL — Abolish The Conditions That Produce The Prison (@jaybeware) August 28, 2020

If that’s indeed the case, may we recommend a good therapist?

This video made me gasp. This is appalling. — Mary Fisher (@MaryLikesToRun) August 28, 2020

Absolutely evil! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) August 28, 2020